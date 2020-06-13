According to a Tweet by Midwest Sport & Turf Systems (@MWSTS1) the sports turf at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will be happening in a few short days.
Midwest Sport & Turf Systems said: This may be the most impressive HS football stadium in the state!
Here is the link to their video:
(https://twitter.com/MWSTS1/status/1271770360430702592?s=03)
