Competitive swimming has returned to Wisconsin!
As 2020 took away sports, swimming was not spared. Pools were emptied of water and locker rooms were closed. Most of 2020 was spent looking for pools that would allow teams to simply practice.
The coaches and volunteer staff of the Sun Prairie Storm team exceeded expectations, finding water wherever they could and adjusting to ever changing COVID guidelines. The team practiced in small towns, area clubs and even local lakes. But the pandemic was difficult on the athletes, causing not only de-conditioning, but depression and hopelessness as well.
But now, competitive swimming is back.
Pools are slowly filling with water and the swimmers are returning. Practices are ex-panding and swim meets are booking. Sun Prairie Storm took on some of the region’s best swimmers at the LSC Championship meets on the weekends of Feb. 26 and March 4, after an almost non-existent 2020 season.
Brown Deer was the site for the 12-and-under swimmers Feb. 26-28. All of the swim-mers did an incredible job with reduced practice schedules and only two meets to quali-fy and prepare.
Sophie Diers shined with fourth place in the 11-12 girls 50-yard backstroke. Sydney Grundahl finished 11th in the 10-under girls butterfly. Grant Schmid dominated in the 11-12 boys 50 breaststroke taking fifth place. I all 19 new USA time standards were achieved and there were 11 top-10 finishes.
The 13-and-over group swam at Pleasant Prairie March 4-7. The boys finished Division 2 LSC champions for the first time ever and the girls had the highest percentage of best times ever at the meet. Combined, they finished third in the division. Twenty-one team records were broken over the weekend.
Individually, Trevor Nicodemus swam to first place in the boys 13-14 500 freestyle.
“Trevor’s win in the 500 freestyle was a testament to his toughness and his desire. With the limited time we’ve had training, distance events have been really difficult to prepare for,” said Sun Prairie Storm coach Michael White.
In addition, James Werwie took fifth in the boys 400 IM, Ethan Braatz placed fourth in the boys 50 freestyle , and Johnathon Schluesche ribboned in sixth place in the boys 100 butterfly.
