The culmination of a season of continued improvement from the Sun Prairie boys swimming team came at the Big Eight conference meet at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. There, the Cardinals swam hard in their final meet of the regular season, placing 3rd with a team score of 422.5.
Madison West claimed 1st with a team score of 480.5, followed by Middleton in 2nd with a score of 451.5.
“I am very impressed with this team,” Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne said. “The season is coming together to peak at sectionals and state. We’re right where we want to be.”
Perhaps most impressive was Sun Prairie’s performance in the 200 freestyle relay. There, the Cardinals’ combination of senior Ethan Braatz, junior Jonah Gunnink, senior Jonathan Schluesche, and senior Nathan Halbach raced to a time of 1:27.80, edging out a strong swim from Middleton to take home 1st place in the event.
Ethan Braatz was far from done putting on big performances for the Cardinals. In his first individual race of the day, the 50 freestyle, Braatz had a great swim. In a tight race, he claimed 3rd with a time of 21.79. His teammate, junior Zach Svendsen, wasn’t far behind, taking 4th with his time of 22.29. Middleton’s Jack Madoch took 1st with his time of 21.31, showing just how close the final standings were.
Braatz continued to perform well individually as he took 3rd yet again, this time in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.01. Again, it was Middleton’s Madoch that took 1st place with his time of 46.87.
There was a trend of 3rd place finishes for Sun Prairie as that’s exactly where the Cardinals finished in the 200 medley relay. There, the combination of Schluesche, sophomore Trevor Nicodemus, sophomore Bennett Braatz, and freshman Jabob Lee claimed 3rd with their time of 1:39.57. Madison West’s squad took 1st with a time of 1:37.38.
Sticking with the impressive trend, 3rd was again the answer for Sun Prairie in the 400 freestyle relay. The Cardinals’ squad of Gunnink, Nicodemus, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz combined for a time of 3:16.94. Middleton took 1st with a time of 3:12.70, followed by Madison Memorial in 2nd with a mark of 3:14.11.
Bennett Braatz was also able to put together a nice individual swim. He took 6th in the 200 individual medley with his time of 2:02.83. It was Madison West’s Abram Mueller who took 1st in the swim with his time of 1:56.41. Schluesche wasn’t far behind Braatz, taking 8th with a time of 2:03.15.
Bennett also had a solid performance in the 100 breaststroke. He took 6th place with his time of 1:02.29. A tight race at the top between two Madison West swimmers led to a close finish. Atticus Nordmeyer won the event with a time of 58.24, tailed by teammate Abram Mueller with a 58.92.
Schluesche was able to secure a top-5 finish in the 100 butterfly, taking 5th with a time of 53.55. His teammate, Halbach, was right behind him in 6th with a time of 54.02. Gabe Pitzen of Madison Memorial took 1st in the event with a time of 52.01.
In the marathon 500 freestyle, Sun Prairie senior Harper Stolte took 6th with a time of 5:05.74. Middleton took another 1st place in this one, thanks to a 4:43.12 swim from Nick Chirafisi.
Sun Prairie junior Sean Gillette put a strong swim on in the 100 backstroke. His time of 55.18 was good for 4th place. Gunnink wasn’t far behind, nabbing 6th with a time of 55.19.
“The guys put on a show for conference,” Coyne said. “It was an overall outstanding meet with dramatic racing, huge time drops, and a quintessential Sun Prairie team performance.”
The Cardinals will hope to parlay the momentum gained at the conference meet into a strong performance in the WIAA sectionals at Verona High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.