No team in 2022 has been a match for the Sun Prairie softball team. The Cardinals are a perfect 21-0 this year, including a 17-0 record in Big Eight play to run away with the conference championship. In all, they have won 13 of their games by at least ten runs.
Ranked the No. 2 team in Division 1 by the WFSCA, Sun Prairie has continued to tear through the Big Eight conference after winning their own tournament on the weekend of Saturday, May 7. Last week, the Cardinals scored a 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 10 and a 9-0 win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, May 12.
In the Beloit game, freshman Luci Moreno's impressive season continued. She went 2-3 with a double and a homerun, bringing in two RBIs and scoring twice herself. Junior Vanessa Veith had a strong day at the plate as well, going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs as well.
Junior Isabel Royle got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and was an absolute menace for the Purple Knights. She pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters and allowing just three hits.
Sun Prairie's pitching strength continued in the Parker game two days later. Star sophomore Tayler Baker got the start and delivered a gem, striking out 12 of the 19 batters she faced in her six innings of work, allowing just one hit. Sophomore McKenna Gross came in to close things out in the seventh inning, forcing a three up, three down inning with a strikeout.
Offensively, Isabel Royle stole the show. She mashed a double and a triple on the day, going 2-3 with three RBIs and scoring once herself. Senior Kennedy Schaefer had double-digit RBIs as well, bringing two runs across with a double in the first inning.
This week has been a continuation of Sun Prairie's unstoppable combination of pitching and batting prowess. The Cardinals welcomed in a non-conference challenge against Kenosha Bradford on Monday, May 16. They gave up a run for the first time in two games, but still cruised to an 8-3 victory.
Sun Prairie never trailed. In the first inning, senior Chloe Knoernschild led off with a double and was immediately brought around by Moreno. Moreno turned in a fantastic day at the plate, going 2-3 with two runs scored on top of her RBI in the bottom of the first inning.
Junior Sophia Royle was as reliable as it gets at the plate as well. She went 3-4, bringing around two RBIs and scoring once herself. Baker was also impressive, going 2-4 with a double and a run scored.
Isabel Royle got the start on the mound and put in six solid innings of work. She recorded five strikeouts and only one hit. She surrendered a run in the third and two more in the sixth. Gross was brought in for relief in the seventh to close things out. Again she kept the opponents at bay, going three up, three down with a strikeout.
A day later, Sun Prairie returned to Big Eight play with a trip to Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 17. The Spartans' day was over before it started as Baker got the start, holding them scoreless in another dominant display. Schaefer contributed two RBIs in the drubbing.
Now, only Middleton stands between Sun Prairie and a perfect regular season. Sun Prairie will travel to Middleton on Thursday, May 19. In the first meeting back in late April, Middleton gave Sun Prairie its first challenge of the season by taking an early 5-0 lead. Sun Prairie would go on to win 15-5.
It should come as no surprise that Sun Prairie earned itself a No. 1 seed in the WIAA state tournament as well. It will compete in Sectional 3 of Division 1. The Cardinals will have a first round bye and face the winner of No. 8 seed Baraboo and No. 9 seed Onalaska at home on Thursday, May 26.