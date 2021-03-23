It’s been a long time, just over 500 days, since Sun Prairie walked off Mansfield Stadium’s frozen field following a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal loss to Madison Memorial. But now, all that is in the rearview mirror.
That’s because football season is here, finally, as the Cardinals take on Verona in the first game of a seven-week alternate fall season this Friday at the brand new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“To see the smile on the kids and the coaches faces and just to be out here and do some things together is unbelievable,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski. “You can see the mental health of the kids and you see them doing a better job in the classroom in just the week-and-a-half that we’ve been back at practice.
“It’s an enjoyment to be doing what we all love.”
Kaminski goes into the alternate season — his 18th — with a record of 135-52. Thirty-nine of those wins have come over the last four seasons, and during his tenure Kaminski has guided the Cardinals to eight Big Eight Conference championships.
But this season there won’t be a Big Eight Conference per se. With the four Madison Public Schools within the conference — East, La Follette, Memorial and West — not allowed to participate in football during the alternate season, Sun Prairie and three other Big Eight programs — Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Verona — will play one another twice over a six-week season. Sun Prairie’s Week 7 game will be a non-conference meeting with Janesville Craig, which will be a member of the Badger-Large Conference over the next three years.
When Sun Prairie does officially hit the gridiron it will be bolstered by a bevy of talent, as no less than seven all-conference players return along with one member of the 2019 All-State team.
First-team selections Isaac Hamm and Owen Konopacki headline the list of returnees. Hamm, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior defensive end, is one of the top players at his position in the state. The four-star recruit who has trimmed his recruiting field to four teams — Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin — had 37 tackles (21 solos) and 14 tackles for a loss despite missing three games with an injury his sophomore year.
Senior kicker Owen Konopacki has committed to the Air Force Academy. In 2019, Konopacki made 40-of-42 extra-point tries and 5-of-10 field goals while being nearly automatic on kickoff touchbacks, with 88% resulting in touchbacks to earn both first-team All-Big Eight and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association honorable mention honors.
Quarterback Brady Stevens re-wrote the SPHS record book his junior year throwing for a program record 2,470 yards and 40 touchdowns while only being intercepted five times to earn second-team recognition. But the senior will be challenged by sophomore Jerry Kaminski. The coach’s son appeared in two varsity games and in those two appearances completed 11-of-18 passes for 182 yards while adding two rushing TDs.
Also being named second-team All-Big Eight were senior inside linebacker Mekhi Gullens and junior outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga. Gullens (6-0, 175) had a team-high 81 tackles with six tackles for a loss, while Ostrenga (6-4, 200) recorded 68 tackles — tied for second on the team — and shared team-high TFL honors with Hamm.
Senior offensive lineman Zackery Hackett and seniors halfback Peyton Jenkins were named honorable mention in 2019. Hackett (5-11, 260) was part of the dominant offensive line, while Jenkins (6-1, 185) caught 14 passes for 252 yards and two TDs.
Hackett is part of a massive offensive line that includes seniors Mason Sutton (5-11, 285), Zach Walters (6-2, 275) anc Evan Malcore (6-6, 270).
“Some of them really worked hard in the offseason, some of them could’ve done better, but everybody’s environment was a little bit different,” said Kaminski. “We’re all here together, we’re all buying in and we’re all working hard together. We’re going to follow every protocol that we can to be safe: we understand that we have to mask-up and stay 6-feet (apart) as best that we can, and that will allow us to get done what we want to on the football field this season.”
New Stadium
Equal anticipation to the first game of the season is the debut of the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Ground was broken on the multi-million-dollar, 4,000-seat stadium following the 2019 season and was completed this past fall.
“It’s going to be great. We were able to close our (old) stadium with a win over Madison West, now we want to do the same thing and get a win in our new stadium against Verona,” said Kaminski. “Down the road we’re going to be excited to get some fans in here and get this place rocking and rolling and along with it create a special environment here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.