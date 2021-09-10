After being sharpened by early tournaments like the Sun Prairie Invitational and the Tom Larsen Triton Classic, it was obvious that the Sun Prairie volleyball team was nailing its chemistry. Specifically, the senior class displayed cohesion and focus as the Cardinals opened up Big 8 conference play with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 victory over La Follette.
While the seniors put on a show later in the match, set one was kickstarted by junior middle blocker/middle hitter Lauren Adams. She hammered three quick kills right up the center court as the Cardinals jumped to a quick 7-1 lead. From there, Sun Prairie’s superior service skills surfaced and suffocated the La Follette defense. Seniors Kendall Weisensel, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, Tyra Anderson, Lily Schellpfeffer, and junior Brooke LaBuwi all delivered unreturnable strikes as the Sun Prairie lead grew and grew.
As Sun Prairie’s service improved, La Follette’s only worsened. Every time the Lancers recorded a kill or benefited from a Sun Prairie mistake, the ensuing service attempt would sail long or into the net. An errant kill attempt from La Follette sealed its own fate as the Cardinals won 25-18.
The Lancers did themselves no favors to begin the second set as they sent the first three return attempts into the net, gifting the Cardinals a quick 3-0 lead with minimal effort. With the score sitting at a 8-3 Sun Prairie advantage, senior Sienna Roling caught fire.
In the blink of an eye, she had a block, a kill, and two aces as the Sun Prairie lead ballooned to double digits. Roling hammered the La Follette defense with a barrage of scorching kill attempts, many of which landed. She was responsible for six of Sun Prairie’s final nine points as the Cardinals won the second set, 25-15
“She’s super important,” Sun Prairie co-head coach Bryttany Dove said of Roling. “She has some good varsity experience already which helps her push herself but also push the team. I think the team is always comfortable whenever she’s on the court and they’re comfortable with her being our go-to player.”
Roling kept the onslaught going in the third set, but she wasn’t alone. Senior Tyra Anderson decided to get in on the fun as well. La Follette had some life early in the set and kept the score close, reaching a 5-5 tie. From there, Roling and Anderson shut it down. Anderson delivered three kills and a block and Roling fired two consecutive aces as a 5-5 tie turned to a 13-6 Sun Prairie lead in a hurry, forcing the Lancers to call a timeout.
Down the stretch, Roling’s high-flying offense was matched by another senior, Hannah Krah. Krah nailed two kills and a block to keep any Lancers comeback attempts at bay. It was only fitting that the game ended with a kill from Roling as the Cardinals took the deciding set, 25-16.
Roling led the team in kills with nine, followed by Weisensel and Adams with five each. Roling also led the way in aces with four, followed by Weisensel with three. Schellpfeffer had the most assists on the night with 19. On the defensive side, libero Maddie Wirtz-Olsen had 10 digs while Roling contributed seven.
Next up, the Cardinals head off to Brookfield Central High School for the Brookfield Central Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11. Regular conference play resumes the following week a home match against Verona Tuesday, Sept. 14.