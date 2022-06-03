Sun Prairie softball head coach Jamie Olson was nearly moved to tears following her team's sectional championship game on Thursday, June 2. Not out of disappointment, but from pride. Her No. 1 seed Cardinals had cobbled together the perfect game, dominating No. 2 seed Monona Grove 10-0 in six innings to claim their fifth consecutive sectional championship. Olson's excitement was palpable.
"It's not about me, it's about the girls," Olson said. "They come together as a team and a family. They set some high, yet realistic, goals for each other. They work day in and day out to make that happen. One of those goals has just been met."
From the onset of the game, it was clear the Silver Eagles were in some trouble. Sophomore ace Tayler Baker took the mound for the Cardinals in the top of the first inning and retired the first three batters she saw, bringing the Sun Prairie bats up to the plate.
It didn't take long for the Cardinals to strike. Leadoff batter Chloe Knoernschild singled, followed by a walk from senior Kennedy Schaefer. A fly out to left allowed Knoernschild to tag and take third base, setting the stage for Baker to help herself out. She pounded a tough grounder to first base, and the fielder chose to get the easy out as Knoernschild motored home and gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
It looked as though Monona Grove had an answer in the top of the second with a runner on second base and a well-hit ball into the 4-6 gap. Thankfully, Sun Prairie had freshman phenom Luci Moreno. Moreno laid out to snag the grounder, and the Monona Grove baserunner rounding third was none the wiser. Moreno fired home to junior catcher Vanessa Veith, who applied the tag to keep the Silver Eagles scoreless and end the inning.
Moreno's stellar play in the field proved to be a catalyst. She had inspired her teammates with her all-out play, and it showed on offense in the bottom of the second inning.
Veith led things up with a blooper up the third base line. She didn't spend long on the base path as sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster punished a triple into right field, scoring Veith and putting herself in position to score. Junior Isabel Royle didn't make her wait, singling up the gut to score Kramschuster and make it a 3-0 Sun Prairie lead.
In a flash, Sun Prairie had loaded the bases with no outs. Junior right fielder Carly Gross singled and Knoernschild beat out a fielder's choice to set things up for the big bat of Moreno. She delivered, smoking a double up the third base line to bring Royle and Gross in to score and push Knoernschild to third base.
The fun didn't stop there. Next up, Baker nearly put the first pitch she saw over the fence. Instead, it clanged off of the fence. Baker slid into second base safely, scoring both Knoernschild and Moreno to make it a 7-0 Sun Prairie lead. Monona Grove opted for a pitching change to escape the inning, but the damage had been done.
After Baker struck out the first two batters she saw in the third inning, the Cardinals delivered another stellar defensive play. An errant throw from third base to first on a grounder appeared to let Monona Grove get a runner on second base. That was until Gross backed the throw up from right field, picking up the loose ball and firing to second base to record the out and end the inning.
The energy from the strong defense again translated into offense for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie put together a 2-out rally in the bottom of the third, kickstarted by a single from who else but Gross. Knoernschild followed with a single to second base to push Gross to second. Schaefer then poked a single into left field. Gross rounded third and headed home, diving head-first to ensure the run and give her Cardinals an 8-0 lead.
All semblance of Sun Prairie momentum was quickly erased in the top of the fourth inning. Two singles and a full-count walk had loaded the bases for Monona Grove with no outs. It was the first time Baker had been tested all game. She answered like a true veteran.
She started the comeback with a looking strikeout, followed by a wise throw to home on a weak grounder back to her. With the bases still loaded with two outs, Baker delivered another strikeout to escape the inning without allowing a single run.
"Tayler's composure on the mound is amazing," Olson said. "There's nothing that gets in her head."
With Baker's firm grip on the defensive side of the game, the offense was allowed the space to take risks and attempt to end the game early. The Cardinals inched closer to this goal with another run in the top of the fifth.
Gross led the inning off with a single into right. She quickly stole second and advanced to third off of a groundout from Knoernschild. Schaefer played the part of batting her in, lifting a high sacrifice fly into left field to buy Gross time to tag up and score.
In an interesting twist, Monona Grove brought its original starter back into the game after Moreno doubled to pose as the winning run in scoring position. The moved seemed to be a wise one as the Silver Eagles escaped for at least another inning.
Unfortunately for them, Baker was still pitching. She struck out the side in the top of the sixth, bringing her strikeout count to nine in six innings of work.
In the bottom of the sixth, Sun Prairie put the game away. Veith led off by drawing a walk and was replaced by junior courtesy runner Kenzie Longley. A well-placed bunt from Kramschuster mover Longley to second. Gross put what seemed to be a groundout to the third baseman, but she whipped the ball far left of the first baseman. Longley rounded third and headed home, sealing the early victory for the Cardinals and punching a ticket to state.
The ensuing celebration was a deserved one, but the Cardinals want more. Now, they're focused on bringing a state title back to Sun Prairie.
Seeding for the state finals has yet to be announced. Other teams that claimed sectional championships on Thursday include Superior, Kaukauna, Oshkosh West, Milton, Hamilton, Cedarburg, and Oak Creek.
No matter who they play, the Cardinals are eager to test themselves.
"We are all super motivated," Knoernschild said. "We work hard and can be ourselves around each other. I think that really helps. We have great team chemistry and I think that will take us a long way. We trust each other to perform."