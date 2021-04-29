Just being back on the diamond was all the Sun Prairie softball team could hope for, and that dream became a reality Tuesday and Wednesday. For the first time since losing the WIAA Division 1 state championship game to Oshkosh North, the Cardinals played their first post-pandemic games.
“I don’t really even care about wins or losses at this point, I just want these girls to be outside enjoying the game that they love; I missed coaching and interacting with them. You don’t realize how much socialization you really need in your life until you’re quarantined,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson.
Sun Prairie 15 Madison La Follette 0
It’s been four seasons since someone other than Maddie Gardner toed the rubber, but it’s safe to say Tayler Baker was up for the task. In the two games the freshman right-hander tossed back-to-back shutouts while allowing only five hits, including a one-hit gem in the opener.
“Coming in she’s having to fill some big shoes,” said Olson, referring to Gardner, the program’s winningest pitcher who is now a freshman at the University of South Florida. “Every school that we face is going to think we’re not going to have it: well, we have it. Tayler has done amazing on the mound for being a freshman; her composure and her attitude really says a lot about her. Our team feels confident when she’s pitching.”
Baker allowed just a first-inning single, striking out 10 batters while walking three in the complete-game performance.
After being set down 1-2-3 in Tuesday’s opener at Olbrich Park, the Cardinals gave their young pitcher some breathing room scoring 10 times in the top of the second inning. Junior Chloe Knoernschild delivered the biggest hit, a two-run home run, before sophomore Stella Ewoldt made it back-to-back with her first round-tripper of the spring.
Sophomore Isabel Royle led Sun Prairie’s 12-hit attack with a perfect 3-for-3 performance in her varsity debut, while seniors Ellie Rademacher and Kiana Patterson added 2-for-3 nights.
Sun Prairie 11 Germantown 0
Twins Isabel and Sophia Royle each homered and Baker tossed a four-hit shutout as Sun Prairie earned a non-conference shutout at Germantown Wednesday.
Isabel Royle’s two-run home run and Rademacher’s three-run double highlighted a six-run third inning, while Sophia Royle’s two-run clout brought home both runs in the sixth as Sun Prairie improved to 2-0 on the young season.
“They’re young but very talented,” Olson said of her freshmen and sophomores who already made an impact. “They’re smart on the bases, they’re smart in the box and defensively they’re solid; they’re not timid and want to make that big play. It’s nice to see them hungry.”
Baker pitched another complete game, striking out 13 batters while not issuing a single walk.
Rademacher had four RBIs while Knoenrschild, Baker, Kennedy Schaefer and Carly Gross each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Up Next
Sun Prairie hosts Madison La Follette in its home opener tonight. Gametime is 5 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School.
SUN PRAIRIE 15
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
Sun Prairie 0(10)2 3 — 15 12 0
La Follette 000 0 — 0 1 3
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Knoernschild 4-2-1-2, Ewoldt 3-1-1-1, Rademacher 3-2-2-1, Patterson 3-2-2-1, I. Royle 3-3-3-0, Baker 3-1-1-1, Schaefer 2-1-1-1, McLean 1-1-0-0, S. Royle 2-0-0-0, Westphal 1-1-0-0, Gross 3-1-1-1. Totals — 28-15-12-8.
La Follette — Moore 2-0-0-0, Lipp 1-0-0-0, Jensen 1-0-1-0, Welling 2-0-0-0, Smith 2-0-0-0, Schmelzer 1-0-0-0, Morales-Montes 1-0-0-0, Tolbert 1-0-0-0, Sith 0-0-0-0, Stram 1-0-0-0, Blum 1-0-0-0, West 0-0-0-0. Totals — 13-0-1-0.
2B — Rademacher 2. HR — Knoernschild, Ewoldt.
Pitching HO — Baker 1 in 4; Tolbert 12 in 4. ER — Baker 0; Tolbert 12. SO — Baker 10; Tolbert 2. BB — Baker 3; Tolbert 0.
W — Baker. L — Tolbert.
SUN PRAIRIE 11
GERMANTOWN 0
Sun Prairie 106 002 2 — 11 13 0
Germantown 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Knoernschild 3-2-2-0, Ewoldt 4-1-1-0, Rademacher 1-1-1-4, Patterson 3-1-1-0, I. Royle 3-2-1-2, Baker 4-1-2-0, Schaefer 3-1-2-0, S. Royle 4-1-1-2, Gross 4-1-2-0. Totals — 29-11-13-8.
Germantown — Hillman 3-0-0-0, Nasif 3-0-0-0, Balsiger 3-0-2-0, Siewert 3-0-1-0, Bryl 3-0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-0-0, Heinz 3-0-0-0, H. Hessler 2-0-0-0, H. Hessler 1-0-0-0, Thomas 1-0-1-0. Totals — 25-0-4-0.
2B — Rademacher, Schaefer. HR — I. Royle, S. Royle
Pitching HO — Baker 4 i 7; Nasif 13 in 7. ER — Baker 0; Nasif 11. SO — Baker 13; Nasif 8. BB — Baker 0; Nasif 4.
W — Baker. L — Nasif.
