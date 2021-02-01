WAUKESHA
While they only had one in-person meet one week prior to the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Sectional, the Sun Prairie boys swim team showed their sheer dominance Friday winning the title for a second year in a row.
The Cardinals’ 407 points were far superior to the rest of the seven-team field, which swam at Waukesha South High School Natatorium as Middleton could not host the event due to the Public Health of Dane County and Madison order.
“We had a day, a day unlike any other,” said Cardinals head coach Joel Coyne. “Across the board all 18 individual swims and all three relays were on, it came together about as good as you could hope for. It was pretty special.”
That didn’t matter as Sun Prairie will again be represented, qualifying at least one swimmer in every single race for this Saturday’s Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships
The Cardinals were once again led by senior standout Ben Wiegand, who won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races while anchoring both the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
The defending Division 1 state champion in the 50 free, Wiegand made a statement swimming a season-best time of 20.33 seconds. He was one of four Cardinals to finish in the top six as junior Ethan Braatz (:21.35) was third, and seniors J.P. Anhalt (:21.46) and Avery Lodahl (:21.85) were fourth and sixth, respectively. All four also qualified for state.
“He’s on fire,” Coyne said of Wiegand. “He is locked in, he’s feeling good and all of his swims are just light’s out right now. It’s fun knowing he’s still got state to go even faster.”
Wiegand also anchored the championship 200 freestyle relay that included Braatz, junior Johnathan Schluesche and Anhalt posting a 1:24.28, and the 400 free relay with Braatz, Schluesche and senior James Werwie as the quartet won in 3:09.13.
The aforementioned Cardinal quartet also placed in the top five in the 100 freestyle. Wiegand’s :45.64 performance led the way, with Braatz (:46.93) placing second to give the Cardinals a 1-2 finish. Anhalt (:47.48) and Lodahl (:48.27) were fourth and fifth. Again, all four qualified for state.
“We’ve talked before how special this group is. They’ve been swimming together since they were little kids and they’re a tight-knit group,” Coyne said.
Werwie also captured an individual sectional title, winning the 200 IM in 1:57.03, just barely edging out Waunakee’s Paul Busse who posted a time of 1:57.04. Werwie also qualified in the 500 freestyle for a second year in a row, finishing third in 4:49.82.
Schluesche was third in the IM with a 1:57.40 and added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:51.74) which also qualified the junior for state.
“That race was back and forth and those three were battling it out throughout the race, it was one of those races that built on every turn. To come down to one-hundredth of a second was a thriller,” said Coyne.
Wiegand will be the top seed in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, as will the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Also qualifying for state are sophomore Jonah Gunnink in the 200 freestyle (3rd 1:47.94) and 100 backstroke (4th, :53.84); junior Nathan Halbach (2nd, :52.38) in the 100 backstroke; senior Campbell Sullivan (3rd, :53.20) in the 100 backstroke; and freshman Bennett Braatz (4th, 1:01.86) in the 100 breaststroke.
Finally, the 200 medley relay team of Halbach, Werwie, Sullivan and Lodahl which finished second to Verona in the time of 1:36.51, qualified for state.
Up Next
Sun Prairie’s qualifiers will return to Waukesha South Saturday for the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships. The Cardinals, who finished a program-best third last season, are looking for the program’s first-ever state championship in swimming.
“The challenges that were presented this year, and everybody had their own version of those challenges; you’re still having to go and put together your best team and your best races on a particular day. A state title would be the best, but it all has to come together to actually have that happen,” said Coyne. “We’re just grateful for the opportunity to swim, to be able to compete and have this chance to swim at state. This is all an upside.”
Swimming timed finals begin at 2:30 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1 MIDDLETON SECTIONAL
(at Waukesha South)
Team scores: Sun Prairie 407, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 358, Middleton 323, Waunakee 264, Oregon 207, Watertown 168, Wayland Academy Co-op 130.
