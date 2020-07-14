JULY 13-19
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1974 — Sun Prairie wrestlers Mike Terry, Tom Davis and Tom Meyer qualified for the USWF State Freestyle Tournament by placing in the top three slots of their respective weight classes at the Regional Tournament, held at Sun Prairie High School. Terry won the 123-pound class, Davis won at 154, while Meyer was runner-up at 123.
1990 — Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon passed fellow stock car and IndyCar drive Stan Fox of Janesville on the final lap to win the Snap-On-Tools 50-lap USAC National Midget Series/Badger Midget Series co-sanctioned event at Angell Park Speedway.
2009 — Five Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) players — Justus Benson, Carter Simon, Amy Miller, Brad Falvey and Danielle Falvey — helped Team Wisconsin place fourth in the USAR Junior Championships Racquetball Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan. Team Wisconsin brought home 14 medals. Benson teamed with Jordan Barth to win the 10U boys doubles title, and earned his fourth consecutive All-American award. Danielle Falvey won three medals and claimed the 12U Red division title.
