As the calendar turns to November and the temperature starts to fall in Wisconsin, the start of winter sports are normally right around the corner. But this is 2020 and the only thing that is known is the unknown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 19, the Sun Prairie Area School District, in conjunction with the Big Eight Conference, proclaimed that the start of the winter sports season would go on as scheduled. However, all athletic competitions have been suspended through Jan. 22, 2021.
“I think the goal is to play,” said Sun Prairie head boys basketball coach Jeff Boos. “When Nov. 23 comes around in the state of Wisconsin, everybody’s going to start playing basketball; whether we get games or not has a lot to do with what decisions are made in each conference.”
Like all coaches heading into winter sports, Boos, the dean of Big Eight Conference coaches going into his 26th at Sun Prairie, and his staff are just trying to catch up and figure out what the Cardinals are doing in preparation for playing basketball.
“There’s so much uncertainty with what will occur or what might happen,” Boos said. “While we’re able to start practice on the 23rd, practice will look much different with what we can do and what we can’t do, how many (players/people) we can have in the gym and all that stuff. Adjusting and trying to get that figured out as coaches is a different plan with hopes of getting a shot at playing in January and having a season where our kids can go out and compete.”
The official start dates for 2020-21 for Sun Prairie winter sports include girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics on Monday, Nov. 16, and boys basketball will be joined by boys swimming and wrestling on Monday, Nov. 23.
Coming off back-to-back WIAA state tournament appearances that included a program-best Division 1 runner-up finish, the Cardinals finished 17-7 overall and tied Madison Memorial for third place (13-5) in the final Big Eight Conference standings last season.
THE TEAM
Several key players from both WIAA state and last year’s team have moved on and will play at the college level. First-team All-Big Eight and honorable mention All-State guard Colin Schaefer is now at UW-Green Bay, second-team forward Delaware Hale (Bryant & Stratton College) and honorable mention guard Dawson Hughes (Edgewood College).
This year’s Cardinals feature several key contributors from last season including seniors Durlin Radlund and Connor Carpenter, and juniors Ben Olson and Addison Ostrenga.
But Boos does have some trepidation on how this will work, being that this year’s state basketball playoffs begin as early as Feb. 13 (playoffs normally start near the end of February or early March) and the 2021 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament will be played March 4-6, two weeks earlier than normal.
These adjustments were made to accommodate schools — Sun Prairie being one of them — that had to move their fall seasons to the spring, which creates an overlap of winter and spring (now adjusted fall) sports.
With the late start time and the early WIAA tournament time, a limited amount of games will be on the schedule. The likelihood is that the Big Eight would play only one time through the conference, in other words, just nine games.
“That’s like three games per week, if that even will be allowed,” Boos said. “And will there be enough officials, or officials that will be willing to work games during these times? “Even when we do get back, we’re going to be limited.
Boos continued: “Even though our kids are coming in (in November) and doing some skill work, if we don’t get some loosened restrictions from the standpoint of what we want to do — like 5-on-5 — it makes it very difficult to move your team forward. That’s the thing that’s going to bothersome to all of us.”
Boos said several of his players competed in some sort of basketball during the offseason, whether it was club or AAU.
“Basketball is being played like anything else, it’s just not being played in Dane County,” he said. “While they’re playing, I still don’t think they’re where you’d want them to be at this particular time; we haven’t had contact with them, and they haven’t had as much contact with the game.”
Nee said the SPASD is doing everything in its power to start winter practices within the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Public Health of Madison & Dane County guidelines as it pertains to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I think coaches are excited,” said Nee of winter practices approaching. “We can do this safely. We have things in place for when we do our practices and I think both the athletes and coaches are excited to get the opportunity.”
“What I’ve been told (by Eric Nee) as we head into the second quarter there will be no competition — not in Dane County or outside of Dane County — for Sun Prairie,” said Boos. “Now, when Jan. 22 comes around and we end the second quarter and enter the third quarter, there possibly will be Big Eight games.”
ENJOYING RETIREMENT
Boos now has full focus on basketball since retiring from teaching in June.
“They haven’t called me out of the bullpen just yet,” he said.
