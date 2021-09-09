The Sun Prairie girls golf team took 9th place out of 11 teams at an Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 7. Junior Isabel Royle led the way for the Cardinals with her score of 85. Just behind her was senior Lucy Strey with a personal best score of 88. Sophia Royle was 3rd with a 93. Senior Lexi Veldkamp scored a 102 and junior Margo Woldt rounded things out with a 103. In all, the team scored a 368.
Brookfield Central won the event with its score of 328.
Next up, the girls will participate in a 3-team competition with Middleton and Verona Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sun Prairie Country Club. After that will be another 3-team meet on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Yahara Hills Golf Course against Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial.