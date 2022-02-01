The City of Sun Prairie will play host to a college football bowl game in the fall of 2022. More specifically, the 2022 Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will take place at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
“We’re really excited to come to Sun Prairie,” Culver’s Isthmus Bowl game director Mike Shaw said. “We hope it becomes a hometown event, in a way, that the community gets behind.”
The Culver’s Isthmus Bowl is one of only five bowl games outside of the Football Tournament at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division-III level. It invites teams from the Collegiate Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCWI) and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference (WIAC).
The following teams are eligible to qualify for the 2022 Culver’s Isthmus Bowl: Augustana College, Carroll University, Carthage College, Elmhurst University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Millikin University, North Central College, North Park University, Washington University in St. Louis, Wheaton College, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater.
The Culver’s Isthmus bowl had it’s inaugural competition on Nov. 20, 2021 at Verona High School as the WIAC’s UW-River Falls defeated Washington University in St. Louis, 48-27.
The second edition of the annual game will go down in Sun Prairie. It was Shaw himself that secured Verona as the host school last year. This time around, it was the city of Sun Prairie that came calling to him. Backed by a sponsorship from the Culver’s restaurant chain after Shaw penned a letter to Craig Culver himself, the bowl game is an opportunity to showcase teams that otherwise would not get to play postseason football.
“It’s an extra opportunity to compete,” Shaw said. “You have to qualify to play in the game, it’s not an invitational. These are usually teams within or just outside the top-25 rankings. It shows teams that every game matters.”
Ideally, the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl would invite the runners-up in both the WIAC and CCIW final season standings to participate, as the 1st place finishers receive auto-bids to the NCAA Division-III football tournament. Occasionally, two teams from either conference can qualify for the football tournament. Essentially, the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will pit the best available teams from the WIAC and CCIW against one another.
For further information on the bowl game, its website is www.isthmusbowl.com and it can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @isthmusbowl.