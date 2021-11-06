Thanks to an alternate spring season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Prairie and Middleton and have played football four times against each other in the year 2021. After a strong showing from the defense Friday, Nov. 5 in a WIAA Level 3 playoff game, Sun Prairie has now won all four meetings.
Sun Prairie made things tough on itself in the first half with myriad mistakes, resulting in a 17-14 Middleton advantage entering the half. But, Sun Prairie rallied, putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter to win 31-24 and advance.
Two Middleton weapons were the pregame focus for Sun Prairie: receiver Cole Toennies and running back Elijah Gray. Sun Prairie senior corner Michael McMillan took care of Toennies. The first team All-Conference selection was blanketed over Toennies all game, allowing just four catches for 33 yards and no scores. Compared to the regular season matchup between these two schools where Toennies caught eight passes 166 yards and two scores, this was an absolute erasure.
"We knew we couldn't give up the big pass plays," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. We challenged Michael McMillan to be great and he was great tonight. The entire pass defense did well. The defense was lights out. We knew it would be a four quarter battle."
The Sun Prairie front seven took care of Gray. The tremendous defensive line trio of Isaac Hamm, Jayallen Dayne, and Nolan Olson got great penetration all night, closing gaps and holding Gray to just 44 yards on 16 carries.
"Having a strong defense is the key to this team," Sun Prairie senior linebacker Addison Ostrenga said. "I think when our defense gets good stops, it gives our offense good field position. Offensively, we've had some turnover issues. But, once we get into the swing of things, we'll be just fine."
While Sun Prairie's defense was tremendous, it was Middleton's that made the first significant impact on the game.
Midway into the first quarter, Sun Prairie junior quarterback fired a quick pass out to senior receiver Addison Ostrenga. He caught it, turned to run, but had the ball ripped out of his hands by Middleton defensive back TJ Bauer, who hopped on the ball as well.
The ensuing Middleton possession was headlined by big Tanner Ballweg. The 6'2", 225 lbs. running back caught a pass up the middle to get the ball into the Sun Prairie red zone. Then, from 19 yards out, he rumbled his way to the endzone to give Middleton a 7-0 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Sun Prairie wasted no time equalizing things. Ostrenga immediately redeemed himself by shaking his defender on a stop-n-go route and tearing up the sideline uncovered. Kaminski fired a pass that Ostrenga had to break stride to catch, but he was still gone. He sprinted 76 yards to the endzone to tie the game at 7.
From then on, the Sun Prairie defense was tough as nails. The Cardinals came up with two sacks on the ensuing Middleton possession as it quickly was forced to punt.
Putting the ball back into Kaminski's hands always seems to work out for Sun Prairie. He had confidence, and that showed a few possessions later. Senior receiver Davis Hamilton ran a perfect out-breaker, leaving two Middleton defenders behind. Kaminski fired a dart right to his breadbasket on the right sideline. Hamilton turned it upfield and sprinted to the endzone for a 30-yard score to give Sun Prairie a 14-7 lead.
With the Sun Prairie offense clicking, the Sun Prairie defense dominating, and Middleton's quarterback Gabe Passini sidelined with an injury, it looked like the game was about to get out of hand. Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, the injury bug wouldn't bite only Ostrenga.
After a Middleton punt started Sun Prairie on its own 36, Kaminski was looking to keep the offense humming with a nice and easy slant pass to Ostrenga over the middle. Instead, Middleton linebacker Blake Van Buren jumped the route and intercepted it, giving his team the ball on the Sun Prairie 20 yard line.
Magnificently, Sun Prairie prevented a touchdown even after a defensive pass interference call gave Middleton a 1st and 10 from the Sun Prairie seven yard line. Outstanding individual efforts from Hamm, Dayne, and Davis halted the drive, forcing Middleton to kick a 23-yard field goal to narrow the Sun Prairie lead to 14-10.
On the ensuing drive, the turnovers only got worse for Sun Prairie. This time, Sun Prairie junior running back Cortez LeGrant hooked out to the right for a swing pass. He dropped the ball and left it there, assuming it was simply an incomplete pass. But, had Kaminski thrown the pass back from where he was standing, meaning it was technically a lateral and the football was still alive. Middleton's Sam Pilof wisely scooped the ball up and ran 47 yards to the endzone.
In the blink of an eye, Middleton went from nearly letting the game get out of hand to leading 17-14 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
To start the second half, the Sun Prairie defense picked up right where it left off, forcing a three-and-out to give the offense a chance to get things right.
Kaminski and his offense did a solid job of moving the ball, but just couldn't find a way to punch into the endzone. With usual kicker Trevor Schulz battling an injury, the Cardinals opted to let backup kicker Alex Oehrlein attempt a 32-yard field goal. He answered the call, splitting the uprights and tying the game at 17.
In the fourth quarter, it was LeGrant's turn for redemtion. The Sun Prairie defense continued to force punts, so the Sun Prairie offense kept handing off to LeGrant. First, he bullied his way in from two yards out to cap a long drive and give Sun Prairie a 24-17 lead with just under 11 minutes to play.
Following a clutch interception from Sun Prairie sophomore defensive back Sam Ostrenga, the Cardinals were in full clock-burning mode. That was until LeGrant broke free. The Sun Prairie offensive line blocked an inside zone handoff perfectly. LeGrant only had to sidestep one linebacker as he sprinted 36 yards for the dagger, giving Sun Prairie a 31-17 lead with three minutes to play.
Down, but never out, Middleton fought until the end. An quick and impressive drive was punctuated with a 11-yard touchdown run from Gray to narrow the Sun Prairie lead to 31-24 with 1:37 to play.
The only problem was, Middleton had already burned two of its three timeouts. It was helpless to do anything as Kaminski kneeled the game away, securing the 31-24 win to move Sun Prairie on to the state semifinals.
"That's what it's all about," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said of his teams unwavering confidence. "That's life. We talk about life all the time with these kids. It's about believing in yourself and the person next to you and holding yourself accountable. All of these guys did that. There was no finger pointing."
Kaminski completed 13 of his 25 passing attempts for 194 yards and two scores with one interception. LeGrant led the way on the ground, carrying 26 times for 148 yards and two scores. Of course Addison Ostrenga led the way in receiving with his 76-yard score. In total, he had four catches for 94 yards.
"Our confidence is through the roof right now," Jerry Kaminski said. "We're feeling great right now, and I feel like we haven't even played close to our best ball yet. We had three first-half turnovers today, that's terrible. We have stuff that we will clean up. If we cut back on the mistakes, we are scary. Next week, we're going to be all good."
With the win, Sun Prairie will face Mukwonago in semistate. The No. 1 seed Indians beat No. 2 seeded Muskego, 35-14, Friday to advance to this point. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Oconomowoc.