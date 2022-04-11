The Sun Prairie boys tennis team wasted no time getting the 2022 season rolling. After a scrimmage on Tuesday, Apr. 5, the Cardinals dove head-first into a 2-day quad, taking place on both Friday, Apr. 8 and Saturday, Apr. 9, at Sun Prairie High School. Participating schools included Middleton, Wauwatosa West, Appleton North, and Kenosha Indian Trail.
"It was exactly what we were hoping for," Sun Prairie head coach Ryan Reischel said. "Not just the way we played, but also our opponents. I tried to get opponents into this tournament that are about our level right now. There are teams with some really, really talented players which made for some competitive matches all the way through."
Sun Prairie kicked Saturday morning off with a matchup against Appleton North. The Lightning qualified for team state in 2021 and proved to be worthy adversaries. Four of the seven matches played went to three sets. Luckily for the Cardinals, their focus in the offseason helped them hold on for some tight wins to grab a 4-3 team victory.
"We've worked a lot on mental toughness," Reischel said. "We've conditioned a ton as well because teams that are more fit have more confidence in themselves later on in the match. I was really pleased with the kids."
No. 1 singles sophomore Nikko Vilwock personified that mental toughness in his match with Appleton North's Mihir Uberoi. Uberoi had qualified for individual state in three consecutive seasons and grabbed a 6-3 win in the first set. Instead of hanging his head, Vilwock got to work. He battled his way to a 6-3 win in the second and held on at the end of a wildly entertaining 11-9 deciding set to claim the win.
Owen Parker put on a similar display in the No. 3 singles. After a 4-6 loss to kick the match off, Parker displayed mental toughness as well. He stormed back to a 7-6 (2) win in the second set to force a third. He showed no signs of slowing down, either, cruising to a 10-2 victory to take home another point for the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie's exciting No. 1 doubles duo of seniors Kyle Helmenstine and Jacob Baldwin got their first taste of action as a pair in this one and showed a lot of promise. After taking the first set 7-5, Appleton North's duo of Kurt Mihm and Caleb Sippel tied the match by winning the second set 6-4. In that final set, Helmenstine's maturity and leadership showed.
With a chance to put the match away, Helmenstine put a volley into the net that would have almost certainly won the match for the Cardinals. Instead of hanging his head, he turned right around and delivered an untouchable return which Reischel called the best shot of the morning. He and Baldwin were able to hold on for a 10-8 win to start the season with a W.
"Both of them are high-level doubles players,' Reischel said. "I think they could both be a little more verbal. That will come with more matches together. They're not where they need to be, but it's one match. Kyle had the best return of the match today after a tough missed volley. He didn't sulk, he had confidence. He and Jacob were able to get it done in a close one."
Helmenstine and Baldwin weren't the only doubles pair to find success. The No. 3 doubles pair of Prabhav and Pallav Karri impressed in their season opener, needing only two sets to take their opponents down, winning 6-3, 6-4.
Sun Prairie's early momentum from that Appleton North victory carried into the next opponent, Wauwatosa West. Again, the Cardinals displayed toughness and grit to pull out another 4-3 win.
Vilwock added another W to his resume in No. 1 singles, dominating Tosa West's Steven Peterson 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 singles participant Noah Berg picked up his first win of the season as well, taking down Ameya Bakshi 6-4, 6-4. Parker completed the singles trifecta by scoring a 6-3, 6-4 win over Conlon Welch to bring another point back to Sun Prairie in the singles.
Baldwin and Helmenstine were the only doubles duo to pull off a win against Tosa West, but it was a dominant one. They beat the Spartan's top duo pair of Niko Subotich and Connor Wieshaar 6-0, 6-0.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they would not finish the day undefeated as they suffered a tight 4-3 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail to finish off a great day of competition.
Berg was the sole singles participant to take home a win for Sun Prairie, defeating Indian Trail's Kevin Chlastawa 6-0, 6-1.
The Cardinals had a bit more luck in doubles as two of their three duos took home wins. Baldwin and Helmenstine toppled Indian Trail's Will Murwaski and Andrew Del Real 6-1, 6-3.
Sun Prairie's No. 2 doubles pair of Ethan Triebel and Christian Evenson picked up their first victory of the season as well, defeating Indian Trails' Josh Cao and Calvin Windsor 6-4, 6-1.
In all, the weekend was a great learning experience the the Cardinals as they assimilate into their roles for the team this season.
"I was really proud of our guys," Reischel said. "No one has had a ton of practice because of the weather. We competed really hard. The wins came because of mental toughness. Really good up and down the lineup. It was a good start to the year, this is a good group of kids."
These early lessons will be put to the test quickly as the Cardinals dive into Big Eight conference play this week. Sun Prairie will host La Follette on Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 4 pm before traveling to Verona on Thursday, Apr. 14, also at 4 pm.