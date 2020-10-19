Last Thursday the Wisconsin Badgers practiced under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium. The stands were empty, as they will be during Friday night’s season opener against Illinois, but the noise of the crowd still permeated through the stadium. Well, sort of.
“I don’t know how loud they can get it,” said senior running back Garrett Groshek, who played high school football at Amherst High School. “It wasn’t super loud. It was probably pretty comparable when I played in high school there. So like having a lower level high school game there is probably as loud as it got.”
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said the Badgers practiced with the noise levels they were given by the Big Ten. Both Chryst and players acknowledged it’ll be different but didn’t show much of a concern as far as its impact on the game. As both pointed out, Wisconsin practices in an empty stadium all the time. The Badgers will host the first Big Ten game of the season on Friday, Oct. 23 against Illinois. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. Last season, Wisconsin lost to Illinois 24-23 behind a last second field goal by the Fighting Illini. The loss was one of Wisconsin’s two regular season losses in 2019.
“We know what’s coming but none of us have experienced it right?” Chryst said. “Like everything you try to prepare them for what’s coming by talking about it and doing things that are similar…It’s what we’re going to be doing this year and you’ve got to learn to adjust and adapt to it.”
It seems part of the reason the Badgers aren’t overly concerned with the crowd noise and how things will play out is because of how genuinely excited they are to be playing. Chryst started his part of the Zoom press conference saying how thankful he was to be there for game week. Safety Eric Burrell also mentioned a sense of happiness that comes with being in the building for game week.
Sure, in most years it’d be considered cliche. But this is 2020 and about a month ago the season wasn’t going to happen. So maybe there’s something in there. That the differences come Friday truly won’t matter to the players. It’ll be different but manageable. It’ll still be football and that’s what the Big Ten has been waiting for.
For Groshek it still hasn’t really hit him yet. In a season that’s been delayed for so long and had timelines moved, he’s waiting for Friday to feel like football is back.
“It’s still one of those things where you’re still on your toes,” Groshek said. “But hopefully it starts to get a lot more real once it’s gets to Friday, and once the ball is kicked off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.