The Sun Prairie baseball team's long-awaited postseason opener is finally here. After receiving a first-round bye thanks to earning the No. 1 overall seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, the Cardinals will kick off the WIAA state tournament on Thursday, June 2 in the regional final.
The Cardinals will play host to No. 8 seed Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles got to this point thanks to a 3-1 victory over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 31.
Monona Grove earned the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 with a regular season record of 14-9, which included a 10-5 mark in the Badger - East conference to finish tied for 3rd with Beaver Dam.
With Madison Memorial being a part of the Big Eight conference, the Spartans are an obvious first measuring stick to compare the two squads. Sun Prairie won both of its matchups with the Spartans this year, winning 8-4 and 8-1 in back-to-back games in the middle of May.
In all, Monona Grove played myriad Big Eight teams this season. The Silver Eagles beat Madison West 5-3, lost to Verona 5-4, and lost to La Follette 4-1. Sun Prairie won both matchups with Madison West (13-3, 9-5), split the season series against Verona (2-6, 3-0), and swept La Follette as well (8-5, 7-0).
Sun Prairie also crossed into Badger - East territory a few times in the regular season. The Cardinals put a 15-5 hurting on Watertown, lost a tight 3-2 game against Badger - East champion Waunakee, and toppled conference runner-up Milton 3-2 to close the regular season. Monona Grove swept Watertown (5-4, 5-2), lost its only matchup with Waunakee 5-2, and was swept by Milton (1-7, 2-4).
The Silver Eagles will certainly have their hands full with the Cardinals. In the recently-announced Big Eight all-conference teams, Sun Prairie had eight players honored, including two 1st teamers, five second teamers, and an honorable mention. Senior pitcher and shortstop Davis Hamilton was named the conference's player of the year and head coach Rob Hamilton was named coach of the year.
The showdown between these two squads is slated for Thursday, June 2 at Summit field at 5 pm. The winner advances to face the winner of No. 4 Middleton and No. 12 Holmen in the Sectional 3 semifinal.