The Sun Prairie boys soccer team is back to playing like one of the top teams in the state. The team endure a week-long slide earlier this season where it produced a 0-1-3 record and slipped significantly in the state rankings. Now, the Cardinals are rolling again. They were ranked No. 7 in Division 1 in the most recent coaches poll ranking, still trying to rebuild their reputation as one of the best in their division. Sun Prairie only bettered its case Tuesday, Sept. 28 with a 5-0 win over Big 8 Conference foe Beloit Memorial.
Sun Prairie was on the road for this one for the first time in three games, but the road trip did not hinder the Cardinals performance whatsoever. The Cardinals scored three goals within the first ten minutes to set the pace and establish that they wouldn’t be losing that one.
In the fifth minute, junior Riley Stevens got the scoring barrage started with an unassisted goal. A minute later, Stevens struck again, again unassisted. Suddenly, the Cardinals had a 2-0 lead all thanks to the right foot of Stevens. The early scoring didn’t end there, though.
As if a 2-0 lead wasn’t enough for the dominant Sun Prairie defense to maintain, the offense gifted them another one. This time, it was Sun Prairie’s leading goal-scorer, senior Gabe Voung. Voung took a pass from senior Logan Parrish and buried the ball in the back of the net, increasing the lead to 3-0.
After that, the Cardinals let their foot off the gas. Sure they continued to dominate the possession battle and fired off more shot attempts, but the scoring barrage had ended for the time being.
In the 23rd minute, Sun Prairie struck again. Senior Dean Franks stepped up from his defensive midfielder position and fired one past the keeper for his second goal of the season to bump the lead to 4-0.
Sun Prairie’s defense continued to dominate as the Cardinals rode that 4-0 lead into halftime.
The second half served as valuable experience as Sun Prairie head coach could rotate in new players and play around with different pairings and formations. This experimentation paid dividends, again from the foot of Stevens.
Stevens fielded a pass from senior Nathan Parrish and scored it, giving himself a hat trick and reinforcing what was already bound to be another Sun Prairie victory.
From then on, the Cardinals continued to possess the ball nearly all of the time, making crisp and well-placed passes to keep the ball away from the Purple Knights. No shot at a comeback or even a goal materialized for Beloit Memorial down the stretch as the Cardinals held on to the 4-0 win to move to 7-1-4 on the season.
With the win, Sun Prairie now sits at 3-1 in conference play, equating to nine points. They trail behind Verona (4-0-1 in conference, 13 points), Middleton (4-1-0 in conference, 12 points), and Madison West (3-1-1 in conference, 10 points). There’s no shame in trailing behind those three teams. With a 7-1-1 overall record, Verona is ranked as the No. 3 team in Division 1. Middleton sits right behind Sun Prairie in the Division 1 rankings at No. 8 thanks to a 6-2-1 record. Madison West snuck into the Division 1 rankings this week at the No. 10 spot thanks to an overall record of 4-3-1.
It will be awhile before Sun Prairie gets a shot against any of the teams ahead of them in the standings, though. The Cardinals have already lost to Verona, 0-4, earlier this season. They’ll host Middleton on Thursday, Oct. 7 and travel to Madison West Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In the meantime, the Cardinals have a chance to boost their conference record Thursday, Sept. 30 with a trip to Janesville Parker. The Vikings have yet to secure a conference victory this season.
Following Thursday’s game, Sun Prairie will head up to Eau Claire to compete in a quad at Eau Claire Memorial High School. Friday, Oct. 1, the Cardinals will play the host team and Saturday, Oct. 2 they’ll square off with Hudson.