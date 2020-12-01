BANTAM A
Saturday, Nov. 21
Sun Prairie — 4 vs Verona — 3
Goals: Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski, Joe Seidl
Assists: Myler Maughan, Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 26
Sunday, Nov. 22
Sun Prairie — 3 vs Washington County — 2
Goals: Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock
Assists: Parker Statz, Carson Rufener, Nikko Vilwock
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 16
Saturday, Nov. 28
Sun Prairie — 9 vs Monroe — 7
Goals: Nikko Vilwock (4), Bradyn Strachota (3), Mason Poznanski, Jack Plummer
Assists: Colton Scherer, Otto Meyer, Easton Gross, Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 27
Sunday, Nov. 29
Sun Prairie — 2 vs Fond Du Lac — 1
Goals: Bradyn Strachota, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Myler Maughan
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 35
PEEWEE B
Saturday, Nov. 28
Game 1
Score: Manitowoc (1), Sun Prairie (18)
Goals: Brock Stafford (3), Griffin Schulze (3), Dylan Rufener (3), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (2), Henry Hoelscher (2), Vaughn Burgard (1)
Assists: Brock Stafford (2), Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (3), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (1), Henry Hoelscher (1), Greta Tomlinson (1)
Goalie: Evan Alexander
Game 2
Score: Manitowoc (1), Sun Prairie (11)
Goals: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (1), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (1), Henry Hoelscher (1), Gavin Meyer (2)
Assists: Griffin Schulze (1), Dylan Rufener (1), Alex Zuleger (2), Gavin Meyer (1)
Goalie: Evan Alexander
