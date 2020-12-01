Hockey
Buy Now

BANTAM A

Saturday, Nov. 21

Sun Prairie — 4 vs Verona — 3

Goals: Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski, Joe Seidl

Assists: Myler Maughan, Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 26

Sunday, Nov. 22

Sun Prairie — 3 vs Washington County — 2

Goals: Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Nikko Vilwock

Assists: Parker Statz, Carson Rufener, Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 16

Saturday, Nov. 28

Sun Prairie — 9 vs Monroe — 7

Goals: Nikko Vilwock (4), Bradyn Strachota (3), Mason Poznanski, Jack Plummer

Assists: Colton Scherer, Otto Meyer, Easton Gross, Jack LaRowe, Mason Poznanski

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 27

Sunday, Nov. 29

Sun Prairie — 2 vs Fond Du Lac — 1

Goals: Bradyn Strachota, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Myler Maughan

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 35

PEEWEE B

Saturday, Nov. 28

Game 1

Score: Manitowoc (1), Sun Prairie (18)

Goals: Brock Stafford (3), Griffin Schulze (3), Dylan Rufener (3), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (2), Henry Hoelscher (2), Vaughn Burgard (1)

Assists: Brock Stafford (2), Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (3), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (1), Henry Hoelscher (1), Greta Tomlinson (1)

Goalie: Evan Alexander

Game 2

Score: Manitowoc (1), Sun Prairie (11)

Goals: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener (1), Alex Neary-York (2), Henry Plummer (1), Alex Zuleger (1), Ty Carpenter (1), Henry Hoelscher (1), Gavin Meyer (2)

Assists: Griffin Schulze (1), Dylan Rufener (1), Alex Zuleger (2), Gavin Meyer (1)

Goalie: Evan Alexander

Load comments