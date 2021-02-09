MUKWONAGO
Going into Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson knew his team was up against some pretty tough odds of advancing any of the four wrestlers competing through to state.
“It was just a loaded sectional,” he said. “Waunakee took second and I don’t even think they were ranked (in the top 10).”
Freshman Parker Olson was the only Cardinal to place earning fourth place at 113 pounds. However, only the top two wrestlers at each weight class advanced to the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Kaukauna.
Olson (6-3) opened with an upset of 10th-ranked Jayden Freie of Waunakee, earning a 2-1 decision in the quarterfinals. Olson then was pinned in 3 minutes, 47 seconds by top-ranked Joey Showalter of Elkhorn Area.
In the consolation semifinals, Olson pinned Trenton Curtin of Reedsburg Area in 3:58, but had his season come to a close after losing a 5-0 decision to seventh-ranked Aedan Metcalf of Oconomowoc in the third-place match.
“He wrestled a really good and smart match winning 2-1 over Jayden Freie, and then he wrestled Joey Showalter well, but Joey is a lot bigger and a lot longer. He used a beautiful double armbar to knock off Trenton Curtin in the second period. Just a great season for Parker all around, getting two wins at sectionals as a freshman,” Nelson said.
Freshman Christopher Anderson had one of the tougher weight classes among all the weight divisions at 106.
“He had the No. 2, the No. 3 and No. 4 ranked kids,” said Nelson of Anderson’s tough road.
Anderson (4-2) opened up facing Hartland Arrowhead’s Lucas Ryan, the No. 3 wrestler in the state, and was pinned in 4:26. He then suffered a 3:26 fall to Wauynakee’s Max McKinley as his season came to an end.
“He did a great job of being a regional champion, he showed his toughness and athleticism. It was great to see him perform that well as a freshman,” said Nelson.
At 120, freshman Dylan Muehlenberg (2-4) lost both of his matches, getting pinned in 35 seconds by Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas and in :16 by Nic Nobbe of Reedsburg Area.
“Armas was a state qualifier two years ago, which was a tough draw for Dylan. I’m just very proud of Dylan for really working hard this year,” Nelson said.
Finally at 138, senior Ryan Rivest had the toughest draw of the day facing top-ranked Tyler Gobel of Mukwonago. Rivest was pinned in :38, but in his second match he battled Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis into the third period before suffering a 5:09 fall.
“I’m so very proud of him as a senior, getting through to sectionals at a tough weight class,” said Nelson. “I’m just so very happy for him to have a senior season.”
WIAA DIVISION 1
MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL
Team scores: Stoughton 190.5, Waunakee 122, Arrowhead 100.5, Mukwonato 97.5, Milton 76, Pewaukee 58, Fort Atkinson 52, Oconomowoc 51, Baraboo 45, Reedsburg Area 44, Waukesha West 44, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 36, Watertown 30, Monona Grove/McFarland 28, Elkhorn Area 23, Janesville Craig 22, Sauk Prairie 22, DeForest 19, Verona Area 17, Mount Horeb 16, Oregon 15, Sun Prairie 12, Waukesha North 12, Janesville Parker 11, Hamilton 10.
