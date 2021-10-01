Sun Prairie volleyball co-head coaches Bryttany Dove and Alivia Holman are refreshingly honest about this year's squad. In their first year leading the Cardinals, both Dove and Holman understand the strengths and limitations of this team. Coming from behind has not been a strength.
"We know we aren't the strongest yet when it comes to coming from behind," Holman said. "We always score towards the end, but it's never quite enough to finish a game."
That's what made Thursday night's 3-2 win over Janesville Parker so remarkable. Time and time again, the Cardinals would fall into some precarious positions. Every time, though, Sun Prairie showed resiliency and dug out to get a key conference victory.
"I'm very proud," Holman said of the comeback. "We told the girls 'our season starts now. We can either win our first game or lose our first game.' They came out and got the job done."
Comeback efforts were not needed in the first set as the Cardinals came out hot. Senior libero Maddie Wirtz-Olsen fired off three quick aces and senior outside hitter Sienna Roling hammered a kill as Sun Prairie jumped out to an immediate 7-3 lead.
The phenomenal service continued for Sun Prairie as senior defensive specialist Kendall Weisensel added two more aces as the lead ballooned to 13-6. From there, Parker took care of most of the rest of the scoring. The Vikings were all out of sorts, sending most of their kill attempts out of bounds or into the net. The Cardinals cruised to a 25-16 win to kick the match off.
Seemingly appreciative of the free points in the last set, Sun Prairie decided to return the favor. The Cardinals just couldn't keep the ball in bounds as Parker jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Facing the deficit, the Cardinals opted to start playing through the middle. Most plays flowed through junior middle hitter Avree Antony and, while she wasn't always picking up kills, the change in attack from the Cardinals allowed them to climb back into the game, at one point narrowing the deficit to 15-16.
Down the stretch, Roling was giving everything to get the win. She had two thunderous kills and an ace in the back half, but it wasn't enough. Sun Prairie couldn't get out of its own way, gifting the Vikings free points. The set ended by the Cardinals serving into the net then committing a double hit, finalizing the 22-25 score.
Something clicked with the Cardinals after that loss in the second set, because the offense came out firing in the third. Sun Prairie put on a clinic as Roling, Weisensel, and junior middle hitter Lauren Adams piled up kills. The attack looked coordinated and confident as Parker could do little to stop it. In the blink of an eye, the Cardinals were up 15-6.
In the back half of the set, the hard hitters proved they could do more than just rack up kills as both Roling and Adams delivered aces. The offensive approach was the best I have seen Sun Prairie operate this season, and it paid off with a huge 25-11 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
As coordinated and efficient as the Cardinals looked in the third set, they looked like a different team in the fourth. Mental mistakes returned in a big way as the Cardinals couldn't keep the ball in bounds or out of the net. Parker hardly had to lift a finger through the first half of the set. Senior outside hitter Tyra Anderson and Roling kept the Cardinals in the game, though, and managed to tie the game at 13.
From there, Parker took control. Senior outside hitter Kylee Skrzypchak carried the Vikings down the stretch, contributing two aces and a kill. The Sun Prairie offense looked lifeless as most kill attempts were blocked away with ease. The Cardinals were the taller team, but it Parker's front row play outstanding, piling up blocks and making life hard on the Cardinals. Frustrated, the Cardinals relented, losing the set 20-25 and forcing an all-deciding fifth set.
That final set got off to a brutal start for Sun Prairie. Parker jumped out to an 8-3 lead almost immediately. Mental mistakes paired with continued great play from Parker's front row kept the Cardinals from making anything happen. With the game on the line, Weisensel and Anderson stepped up.
They fired off two kills each and calmed the rest of the Cardinals down. 3-8 turned into 9-12 quickly as the Cardinals chipped away. From there, Adams stepped up to the service line, and the rest was history. She fired off an ace and never stepped off the line as the cardinals scored six consecutive points to win, 15-13. The Vikings committed two doubles in the last three points to give the Cardinals the win.
Roling led the team in kills with 18 while Adams paced in aces with four. Senior setter Lily Schellpfeffer also contributed 32 assists. Defensively, Roling led the way in digs with 22 and Adams provided four blocks.
The win moves the Cardinals to 3-2 in Big 8 Conference play. With only four conference games left to play, Sun Prairie will have to really turn it on if it wants a shot at the conference crown. Currently, Middleton leads the conference with a perfect 7-0 record.
The Cardinals will have a shot at improving their conference record Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they travel to Madison Memorial. The Spartans are 4-3 in conference play, a win there would go a long way for Sun Prairie.