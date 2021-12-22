The Sun Prairie boys hockey team was faced with a strong non-conferene opponent on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Arrowhead Warhawks came to town, touting an impressive 5-1 record. Sun Prairie played a solid game, but penalty minutes proved to be the difference. The Cardinals spent 33 minutes in the box compared to the Warhawks' two. Sun Prairie's special teams held as long as they could, but Arrowhead found some openings to secure a 3-0 road victory.
Sun Prairie (2-4) was able to hold Arrowhead (6-1) scoreless for the entirety of the first period. The defense was under frequent attack as the Warhawks spent nine minutes on the power play in the period. The Cardinals received minors for interference and hooking as well as a 5-minute major for checking from behind.
Even with the short-handedness, the Cardinals made some offensive strides. Junior forward Tyler Rauls had a beautiful play, interrupting a set play from Arrowhead to launch into a fast break. He put a move on the goalie but flicked his wrister just to the right of the goal.
All the while, Sun Prairie senior goalie Noah McCrary was making plays. Arrowhead got some good looks at the goal, but McCrary was always there for a deflection or glove save. The Cardinals battled hard to keep the score knotted at zero entering the second period.
Arrowhead started the second period with residual power play time, about a minute and 45 seconds, from Sun Prairie's earlier major penalty. The Warhawks made it a 4-on-4 game for a moment as one of their skaters was whistled for tripping, their sole penalty of the contest.
The even playing field didn't last long as a Sun Prairie skater was immediately called for slashing and sent to the box, returning the advantage to Arrowhead.
Both sides returned to full strength and Sun Prairie got to work. Sun Prairie junior defender Preston Uttech fired a shot that needed deflecting from Arrowhead's goalie. Just as the Cardinals were rounding into form, another skater headed to the box.
This time, it was a 10-minute misconduct penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Sun Prairie followed this up with a 5-minute penalty for boarding as well. Arrowhead knew it had to act on the opportunity and called a timeout to scheme up an attack strategy.
The Warhawks' plan was to overwhelm the defense. The shorthanded Cardinals couldn't clear the puck as the Warhawks aggressively swarmed to it after every errant shot or pass. An onslaught of Arrowhead shots were kept out by McCrary for a time, but he couldn't stop them all.
The dam finally broke as Arrowhead's Hunter Phippen deflected a shot past McCrary and into the back of the net. He was assisted my Hunter Mullett and Zach Wolverton as Arrowhead took a 1-0 lead.
After finally killing off the 5-minute major penalty, Sun Prairie was ready to get back to work and hopefully tie the game up. Arrowhead had other ideas. As the Warhawks looked to set up an offensive possession, sophomore defender Owen Young flicked a wrist shot into the teeth of the defense. The puck took a wobbly approach and may have even deflected off of a Sun Prairie defender. At any rate, the puck slipped past McCrary to give Arrowhead a 2-0 lead to bring the second period to an end.
Sun Prairie enjoyed long stretches of full-strength hockey in the third period. The teams were very evenly matched, often meeting strong offensive flow and procedure with stout defense. Both teams rallied, Arrowhead looking to grow its lead and Sun Prairie looking to cut into it.
Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie's point leader on the season, had a few nice looks at the net. Arrowhead's goalie, junior Devin Schutt, made the necessary saves to keep the Cardinals scoreless.
Sun Prairie picked up its third 5-minute major penalty of the game with just over ten minutes left to play. The Warhawks used the power play to add to their lead.
McCrary made a nice save on a deep shot from Arrowhead's Tanner Harju, but the puck bounced back onto the ice. Arrowhead's captain, senior forward Tyson Skaggs, was in the right place at the right time. He poked the puck to the left of McCrary and gave Arrowhead a 3-0 lead with seven minutes left to play.
The Cardinals never quit in this one. Once they returned to full strength after killing off the penalty with just over five minutes left to play, the attack was on. Smart passing led to a few more shots on goal for the Cardinals, but the Arrowhead defense and goalkeeping held strong to keep them scoreless as the final buzzer sounded.
This will bring on a 4-game road streak for the Cardinals. First, Sun Prairie has a quick turnaround with a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 23. Following that, Sun Prairie will close out this calendar year with a 3-day tournament at the Nagawaukee Ice Rink.
The tournament will begin with a game against KMMO (Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc) on Tuesday, Dec. 28, followed by a Wednesday, Dec. 29 matchup with Fox Cities. The Cardinals' opponent for the final day of competition, Thursday, Dec. 30, is TBD.
--
Goals: Arrowhead- Hunter Phippen, Tyson Skaggs, Owen Young. Sun Prairie- none.
Assists: Arrowhead- Hunter Mallett, Tanner Harju, Zach Wolverton (2). Sun Prairie- none.
Goalies: Arrowhead- Devin Schutt (16 shots-on goal, 16 saves, 0 goals allowed, 100% save percentage). Sun Prairie- Noah McCrary (50 shots-on-goal, 47 saves, 3 goals allowed, 94% save percentage).