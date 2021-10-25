Thursday, Oct. 21 marked the end of Sun Prairie’s 2021 volleyball season. The Cardinals fell to Onalaska, 3-1, with set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, and 23-25. Sun Prairie, the No. 10 seed in Sectional 3, put up a solid fight but could not advance past the No. 7 seed Hilltoppers.
The loss brings an end to what turned out to be a tumultuous season for the Cardinals. Occasionally, this team showed glimmers of potency and chemistry. But, far too often, things looked disjointed on the court. Hence the early exit from the playoffs. First-year co-head coaches Bryttany Dove and Alivia Holman did what they could to get the ball rolling coming off of a shaky, COVID-19-affected offseason, but will need to go back to the drawing board this winter.
The Cardinals finished the year with an overall record of 12-23-1. They took 5th in the Big Eight conference regular season standings with a final record of 5-4.
Senior outside hitter Sienna Roling, who’s committed to Lee University to continue her volleyball career collegiately, led the Cardinals in kills this year with 233. Fellow senior Kendall Weisensel was 2nd with 128, followed closely by senior Tyra Anderson with 112.
Roling and senior Lily Schellpfeffer were tops for the Cardinals in service, firing off 45 and 41 aces, respectively. Schellpfeffer was also the team’s leader in assists with 458.
Senior libero Maddie Wirtz-Olsen led the team in digs with 324. Roling made her impact felt as well with 266.
Obviously, this senior class carried a lot of weight for this year’s squad. The loss of Schellpfeffer and Wirtz-Olsen (the team captains) coupled with losing Roling, Anderson, Weisensel, and Hannah Krah, leaves multiple gaps the Cardinals will need to fill next season.
While finding new outside hitters is a tall task, Sun Prairie should be just fine up the middle. Returning next year are juniors Avree Antony and Lauren Adams. Whenever the offense was slow or stalling, Dove and Holman would lean on these two and their ability to score points in a hurry. Adams contributed 83 kills while Antony put up 60 this year.
Perhaps more important is their blocking ability. Adams was a menace to opposing hitters, sending back 85 kill attempts. Antony was second on the team in blocks with 34. The duo will be two main pillars the Cardinals will build their attack around next season.
As for the back row, the loss of libero and team captain Wirtz-Olsen will be felt, but Sun Prairie has a capable replacement. Junior Brooke LaBuwi stepped in for Wirtz-Olsen a few times this season as the Cardinals figured out different lineup configurations and looked more than capable of stepping into the libero spot next season. She put up some nice stats in her role, posting 127 digs, 249 serve receptions, and 16 aces.
Outside of those three, there’s a lot of rebuilding ahead for the Cardinals this offseason. Dove and Holman now have a year of head-coaching experience under their belts and have an entire offseason to grow, build, and learn with their group of players. While 2021 didn’t have a favorable ending, there’s reason for hope as the Cardinals revamp for a better 2022.