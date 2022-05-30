Thursday, May 26 was a shining example of the dedication Sun Prairie's track & field community has. The Cardinals played host for WIAA sectionals, but a looming storm pushed the beginning of the competition back. An absolute downpour made things no easier. Despite the challenging situation, Sun Prairie came together to prepare the track & field for competition and allow the competition to go on.
"A lot goes into hosting a sectional well," Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. "We wanted to make it fair for everyone to be able to get competition in on Thursday. No matter what, everyone was willing to get it done. Even if it took all night. Everyone stuck with it and stayed positive. It says a lot that they got things going for us to pull this off."
With the storm subsiding, the Cardinals brought a surge of impressive performances. The boys took home the sectional championship, their first since 1999 and second in program history. The girls were strong as well, taking 2nd in a tough sectional. In total, nine individuals and three relay teams punched their ticket to the state finals.
"It was a big team effort," Maughan said. "This was a tough sectional with some of the top teams in the state. The kids put in the work. I'm very proud of them."
Pole vault was perhaps the Cardinals' best performance of the day as three Sun Prairie athletes pushed through the weather and qualified for the state finals. Senior Natalia Figueroa put up a vault of 10-9 to earn a sectional championship. On the boys side, junior Trevor Schultz also earned a sectional championship with a vault of 12-9. Fellow junior Miles Adkins also punched his ticket to the next round, taking 2nd with a vault of 12-3.
Sun Prairie's success in the field didn't end there, either. Junior Lauren Adams earned a trip to the state finals as well in the discus throw. She launched a throw of 109-6 to advance.
The Cardinals were strong in the jumps, as well. Two Sun Prairie athletes qualified for the next round in the long jump. Sophomore Audrey Seefeld took 2nd in the girls long jump with a leap of 16-3. Junior Alex Maggit earned himself a sectional championship on the boys side with a jump of 21-10.25.
To close out the field qualifications, junior Cassie Siegel put together a great performance in the girls high jump. She earned 3rd place with a jump of five feet flat, punching a ticket to the finals.
On the track, the Cardinals didn't let the weather get to them, either.
Junior speedster Cortez LeGrant had himself a stellar day running for Sun Prairie. He earned an individual qualification and was vital to two relay qualifications. He was a sectional champion in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.37 seconds.
LeGrant was the anchor of Sun Prairie's 4x100 relay team which took 2nd with a time of 43.65. He teamed up with Maggit, senior Tyus Wills, and junior Jerry Kaminski. LeGrant and Wills would go on to team up with junior Frank and sophomore Jace Stolte in the 4x200 relay. The four ran a time of 1:31.10 to take 2nd and advance to the next round.
Wills and Frank would continue their strong performances by helping the boys win the 4x400 relay championship. They were joined by seniors Jackson Koppen and Ben Olson to take home the win with a time of 3:29.03.
Senior Ben Olson's reliability extended into an individual performance in the 400 meter dash. He won a sectional championship with his time of 51.64 seconds to secure a spot in the state finals.
Junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas impressed as well, qualifying for state in two events himself. He was a sectional champion in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:23.04. He nabbed his second sectional championship in the 3,200 meter run with his time of 9:39.54. He was pushed in that race by senior teammate Joe Freng. Freng would earn himself a state qualification as well with a 3rd place finish at a time of 9:40.51.
"I'm really proud of those two," Maughan said of Alvarado Venegas and Freng. "They've really learned how to race this season and have grown up a lot. It was like a storybook ending to see them hug after they both qualified. They've both put in so much time and energy."
Senior Aubrie Deprey's inspirational senior campaign was extended with a trip to the state finals, as well. After battling back from injuries last season, Deprey will close her high school career in La Crosse as she took 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.74 seconds.
"She's worked so hard," Maughan said. "She made it happen and came back to make it to state."
With the field set, these Cardinals will now turn their attention to the season finale. The WIAA state finals are set for both Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Roger Harring Stadium in La Crosse.