While the Sun Prairie girls basketball team was just happy to be playing again, their first matchup of the season was a difficult one.
Without affording the luxury of playing home games due to the Public Health of Madison and Dane County Order, the Cardinals traveled nearly 2 hours north to finally play their first game of the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, the Cardinals found out just why Appleton East is ranked fourth in the WisSports.net Division 1 Coaches poll, falling 69-44 in their long-awaited season opener Saturday.
“Just to play was good,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “In practice, we could only do things with limitations — we can’t do one-on-one, we can’t do rebounding drills and we can’t make contact — we did some things that we felt were close to game-like, but when you’re limited, you’re limited.”
It was the first competition in 329 days for the Cardinals (0-1), who last were on the court Feb. 29, 2020, suffering a 40-37 loss to Janesville Craig in the WIAA Division 1 regionals.
Coming into the game Appleton East was averaging 9.4 shots made from beyond the 3-point arc and nearly 39 percent accuracy. The Patriots (15-3) showed off that 3-point shooting prowess making 13 long-range shots, nine alone in the first half.
“They’re a very good shooting team, boy they’ve got some shooters. When one kid’s not on, the other kid is,” Olson said.
Sun Prairie looked good early taking a 10-6 lead, but then the 3s started falling for Appleton East. Sophomore guard Sammi Beyer and junior forward Lily Hansford each made a pair of 3s during an 11-0 run, overtaking the Cardinals and building a 24-12 advantage.
Senior Ashley Rae started a Sun Prairie comeback, connecting on a pair of layups around an Antionique Auston putback, before Auston scored off a loose ball rebound to bring the Cardinals within 24-20 with 3:37 remaining in the first half.
But again the Patriots went to their bread and butter, the 3-pointer. Junior Clare Rettler connected at the 2:12 mark beginning a 10-0 half-ending run, one that was capped off by Beyer’s buzzer-beating 3, giving the hosts a 36-22 halftime advantage.
“We got tired. It’s not like we don’t do conditioning in practice, but we got tired and had to use some subs,” Olson said.
The Cardinals also were dealt not one, but two blows before the game. Senior guard Grace Radlund, one of the team’s best defenders, missed the game with a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Avree Antony rolled her ankle during warm-ups, limiting her playing time.
“We didn’t have our best defender (Radlund) on the floor, which would have allowed us to put somebody else on their four, or have her guard their number four, and then Avree goes down. Our other kids played hard, but those are two starters you can’t afford not to have in the first game,” said Olson.
Auston and sophomore Marie Outlay led SP with 15 and 10 points, respectively, while Rae and senior Jazzanay Seymore added nine and eight markers.
Emily La Chapell led all scorers with 23 while Bery added 20.
“These teams (were playing) have already played 16 or 17 games, but I told the girls you’ve got to take the positives from a game like this,” Olson said.
Up Next
The Cardinals play at Brookfield East Wednesday. Gametime is 7:15 p.m.
APPLETON EAST 69, SUN PRAIRIE 44
Sun Prairie 22 22 — 44
Appleton East 36 33 — 69
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Rae 3 2-2 9, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Outlay 2 6-8 10, Auston 6 2-6 15, Seymour 3 2-6 8. Totals — 15 12-22 44.
Appleton East — Hansford 1 2-2 5, Padilla 1 0-0 3, Beyer 7 1-1 20, Rettler 3 0-0 9, La Chapell 8 6-6 23, Gronert 0 1-2 1, Clark 2 0-0 6, Neubauer 1 3-4 5. Totals — 23 13-15 69.
3-point goals — SP 2 (Rae 1, Auston 1); AE 13 (Beyer 5, Rettler 3, Clark 2, Hansford 1, Padilla 1, La Chapell 1). Total fouls — SP 10; AE 14.
