JUNE 29 – JULY 5
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1963 — Approximately 200 persons were at the Sun Prairie Golf Course on July 4 to take part in the contests and events of the day. Winners in the Golf Ball Throwing: Boys 6-8 years — Nick Motl (119 feet), 9-12 years — William Kress (263 feet, 6 inches), Girls 9-12 — Sally Boyle (150 feet); Baloon Blowing Contest, Boys: Tim Motl, first; Tom Riggs second; Girls: Kay Harker, first; Ann Harker, second; Chip Shot Closest to Green: “Butch” Chase; Longest Drive: 9-12 – Bob Riggs; Over 12 Boys — Mike Knodt; Girls – Wendy Hein; Longest Putt: Mike Schneider, Donna Strudell, Wendy Hein.
1986 — Long-time Sun Prairie baseball coach Leon “Pid” Piddington announces his retirement. Piddington led the Cardinals to their first WIAA State Baseball Championship in 1974. Piddington coached at SPHS for 25 years, compiling over 300 victories. Piddington was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997.
1993 — The Sun Prairie Swim Team split meets, defeating Wisconisn Dells, 351-256, and losing to Cross Plains, 426-235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.