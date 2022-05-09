The Big Badger boys lacrosse conference is arguably the toughest in the state of Wisconsin. Four of the state's top 10 teams (No. 1 Oregon, No. 5 Waunakee, No. 6 Middleton, and No. 7 Sauk Prairie) in the most recent Laxnumbers rankings call it home. The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team felt the weight of the conference's strength, enduring a 6-game losing streak after winning its first game.
Now, the Cardinals have righted the ship. They broke the losing streak with a 13-3 win over DeForest on Thursday, May 5 and followed it up with an 11-7 non-conference victory over Neenah to start their first winning streak of the season.
"We're high spirited," Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said. "We got through that really tough portion of our schedule early in the year. We've settled down and gotten some more practices under us. We're finally hitting our stride."
As has been the case all season, senior attacker Wyatt Christensen was the spark needed to end the losing streak against DeForest. He led the Cardinals with four goals.
Saturday against Neenah was a chance to turn a win into a streak. The Cardinals had a palpable energy of excitement in warm-ups and seemed juiced to get going. Those high spirits translated into immediate success in the game.
Less than two minutes in, Christensen found senior attacker Jackson Johnson in the midst of some heavy traffic in the crease. The pass connected and Johnson did the rest. He flicked the ball past the goalie for an early score to give Sun Prairie a 1-0 advantage.
Patience pays off for the Cardinals as Wyatt Christensen connects with Jackson Johnson for the first goal of the game! Cardinals lead 1-0! pic.twitter.com/4brQ3vXXm7
Midway through the first period, Christensen decided to get in on the scoring fun as well. He flashed his impressive solo drive ability, bumping and spinning off of Neenah defenders on his way to the goal. The goalie was helpless to stop him as he doubled Sun Prairie's lead.
The Rockets answered with a pair of goals to tie things up, but Sun Prairie would soon return to the drivers' seat. This time, junior attacker Jarett Brunson did the honors. He showed great awareness, scooping up a groundball in the crease and turning immediately to fire it into the right of the goal. The score gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead that they would take into the second period.
Heads-up play from Jarett Brunson to grab those loose ball and bury the shot! Cardinals regain a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/K5xip47mKa
Brunson picked up right where he left off. He doubled his goal tally with a major assist from senior Cole Lodholz. Lodholz held the attention of the defense as he attempted to weave through the defense. This left Brunson in prime scoring position. Lodholz dumped it off and Brunson fired it into the net to make it a 4-2 Sun Prairie lead.
Neenah managed one more goal in the first half, but that was all as junior goalie Preston Uttech turned in a stellar performance in the goal to keep a capable Rockets offense at bay.
"He bailed us out big-time in the first half," Schantz said of Uttech. "He's lights out every time. We were a little fundamentally flawed on offense in the first half, but he bailed us out and let us take a lead into halftime."
The instructions from the coaching staff at halftime were plain to see: get the ball to Christensen. He kicked the second half off by muscling his way through the defense to net his second goal of the day. Three minutes later, he flashed a beautiful pass across the field to senior middie Jordan Johnson, who buried the goal to give Sun Prairie a 6-3 lead.
After a pair of solid Sun Prairie possession resulted in shots ricocheting off of the post, senior defender Dakota Ayres took matters into his own hands. He scooped a ground ball and took it coast-to-coast, unleashing a thunderous goal to give the Cardinals a definitive 7-3 lead to end the third period.
Dakota Ayres is always terrifying when he decides to take it coast-to-coast. He runs it up and powers a goal home to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead! pic.twitter.com/qCJkCYoo7e
"The goal isn't even the important part," Ayres said of his tendency to bring the ball up himself. "The important part is getting the ball out of our defensive end. If it's a goal, great. If not, I'm passing it off to our attack to let them do their thing."
Christensen returned to his usual dominance offensively, scoring back-to-back goals to start the fourth period to make it a 9-3 lead for the Cardinals. A 2-minute penalty handed to Sun Prairie seemed to be just the window of opportunity Neenah needed, though. Uttech made some great saves, but the extra pressure proved to be too much as the Rockets scored three straight goals to cut it to 9-6.
With the lead in question, of course Christensen had the answer. He took an assist from Jackson Johnson and showed off some nifty dekes in front of the goalie. When he finally released the shot, it sailed straight in to make it a 10-6 Sun Prairie lead.
Christensen can’t be stopped!! He adds another to his tally as the Cardinals take a 10-6 lead. pic.twitter.com/kNNUCsUsu1
Jackson Johnson would net one more and Neenah would tally another, but the game was already decided. The Cardinals claimed an 11-7 victory and, more importantly, their first winning streak of the season.
"Our confidence is through the roof," Ayres said. "We're going all the way, there's no doubt about it. We're finding solutions and we're starting to roll with it. We gained experiences in those losses, and now we're using that experience to our advantage."
The Cardinals will look to keep that confidence rolling as they near the end of their regular season. Their only game this week is a home matchup with Westside on Thursday, May 12. They have a trio of tough games next week with trips to Waunakee on Tuesday, May 17 and to Sauk Prairie on Friday, May 20 before returning to Bank of Sun Prairie stadium for a matchup with Wauwatosa on Saturday, May 21 to end the regular season.
Big Badger boys lacrosse standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, May 7
T1. Oregon, 4-0 (7-0)
T1. Waunakee, 4-0 (4-2)
3. Middleton, 4-1 (7-1)
4. Sauk Prairie, 2-2 (6-2)
T5. Janesville, 2-3 (6-3)
T5. Sun Prairie, 2-3 (3-6)
T5. Verona, 2-3 (3-6)
8. Westside, 0-3 (3-3)
9. DeForest, 0-5 (0-8)