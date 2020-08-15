Eric Blumer won the 20-lap Legend car feature at Gravity Park Speedway in Chilton on Aug. 7. The Sun Prairie driver took the lead from the pole position, in a field of 23 cars, and maintained the point throughout the race, defending seven restarts due to spins and crashes.
At the drop of the green flag, Blumer enjoyed a four car-length advantage, but that was as comfortable as it got. By the second circuit yellow flags and one red for a flip, kept the field bunched for the remainder and Blumer always had a car within a foot of his bumper. Deerfield’s Tristan Furseth was on the leader’s tail for much of the event.
Blumer was tested by Waupun’s Ethan Ross from the outside groove several times, but the bottom of the track was the fast way around and Ross was forced to file in behind him. It looked like things could get rough for Blumer, as on lap-12 of the 20-lap event, Paul Markhardt spun, but restarted his car without a pause in the action. Blumer began to catch Markhardt, who was also running a low line.
As Blumer made ground on the Barneveld driver, it was reminiscent of Blumer’s last race at Gravity Park. In the spring, he led the entire race, only to get boxed out by a lapped car with a couple of laps left, on a track with similar conditions and he was relegated to a second place finish.
With Blumer poised to lap the car within a couple of circuits, another caution waived and Markhardt was able to join the back of the pack. Two “green-white-checker” starts later, Blumer completed the win. Ross was second, Waupun’s Ryan Sullivan was third. Furseth suffered a broken bumper late in the race and was scored in 18th.
The event was run under the INEX and Wisconsin Legends Racing Dirt Series sanctions. INEX is the world-wide body for Legend cars. WLRDS is a Wisconsin based series which was slated to run 15 events in 2020, eight of those were scheduled for Angell Park Speedway. Six of the APS races have been cancelled due to Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions. It is expected that the remaining races will also be scratched at APS, leaving the 2020 WLRDS season at seven dates. Per Angell Park’s website, the remainder season has not been cancelled as of yet. Check their site for official updates.
Blumer is currently first in the WLRDS point standings on the strength of two wins, two seconds and a third-place finish. The group boasts an average field of nearly 30 cars a night. Their last two contests will take place at Beaver Dam Raceway for the Jim Wipperfurth Memorial and 141 Speedway in Francis Creek, WI, later in the summer.
Blumer is ranked the top 20, out of over 100 cars in the INEX Semi-Pro Dirt world rankings.
