TAMPA, Fla.
(AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DiVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The Bucks (11-6) were leading by just three points after a dunk by DiVincenzo, who followed with a steal and then drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry while driving to score again.
DiVincenzo paid the price for his big play.
“That’s significant contact to Donte’s head,” said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who thought a Flagrant 2 should have been called. “He was able to play through it, but we’ll see how serious it is.”
Nobody appreciated DiVincenzo’s play more than Antetokounmpo.
“It was huge,” he said. “He had the dunk, he had the steal and they hit him in the face. But he was playing the right way. He really helped us tonight.”
After DiVincenzo made the two free throws, the Bucks took the ball out of bounds and Bryn Forbes nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 92-84 with 9:54 left.
That helped the Bucks hold off the Raptors (7-11) down the stretch despite a 14-point scoring burst by Lowry and a two-minute stretch in which Antetokounmpo sat out after getting hit in the face.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 26 points, the fourth straight 20-plus game for Powell in his seventh start of the season.
Fred VanVleet, the Raptors’ leading scorer, had 10 points and 10 assists after a scoreless first half.
