In the final out-of-conference tune-up game, the Sun Prairie football team exploded for six offensive touchdowns as the Cardinals romped their way to a 49-21 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders Thursday evening at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Sun Prairie is off to an impressive start this season, having beaten up on Hudson, 48-7, the week prior.
While the offense would steal the show later in the game, special teams kicked the game off in dramatic fashion for the Cardinals. Junior Cortez LeGrant Jr. fielded the opening kickoff at about the seven yard line, stiff armed a defender, and was gone. 93 yards later, the Cardinals had a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.
The Sun Prairie defense started out hot, forcing two straight 3-and-out possessions to start the game. This quick turnaround put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski and the rest of the Sun Prairie offense often early. The Cardinals did not disappoint.
Kaminski started his high-flying aerial onslaught with a RPO (run/pass option) dump off to senior Davis Hamilton. The pass looked only to be intended to pick up a few yards on 3rd and 5, but Hamilton wasn’t satisfied. He motored around a fantastic block from John VandeWalle and took the pass 55 yards to the house. 14-0 Sun Prairie lead.
The Kaminski to Hamilton connection wasn’t done just yet. After the second 3-and-out pitched by the Sun Prairie defense, the Cardinals marched all the way to the five yard line thanks to two big plays from senior receiver Addison Ostrenga. On 1st and goal, Kaminski was able to hang in the pocket for four seconds thanks to some outstanding blocking from the offensive line. This extra time allowed Hamilton to break away from the pack. Kaminski floated a touchdown pass to the corner of the endzone, and things looked ugly for the Red Raiders. Sun Prairie was up by three scores with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
When things looked bleakest for Wisconsin Rapids, the offense finally caught life. What changed? The Red Raiders chose to utilize junior fullback Leo Brostowitz on the edges instead of plunging him into the middle. That, and seemingly every member of the Sun Prairie defense forgot the fundamentals of tackling. Lacking Isaac Hamm in the middle due to a midweek injury hurt the Cardinals' run defense. Weak arm tackles were bullied by Brostowitz and the rest of the Wisconsin Rapids offense. A nice pass from quarterback Teal Lucas to Connor Bubolz set Brostowitz up for a 10-yard scamper to the endzone. Trailing 21-7, there was still a lot of ground to make up, but the Red Raiders were putting up a fight.
“We knew going in that (Brostowitz) was good,” Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski said. “They made some adjustments that worked. So, we had to make some adjustments. It’s a chess match. That’s what makes football stressful but fun at the same time. We knew we had to get him under wraps and we could not give up the big play. We need to do a better job putting them behind the chains.”
The Sun Prairie offense squashed hope of a comeback immediately. On the ensuing Sun Prairie possession, a Wisconsin Rapids cornerback tried to jump a slant route, freeing VandeWalle to sprint unguarded down the right sideline. Kaminski hit him in stride, a 49-yard score to bump the Cardinals’ lead back up to 21 points as the first quarter ended.
Down, but not out, Wisconsin Rapids put together another nice drive primarily through the ground. Sun Prairie defenders bounced off Brostowitz as he led his team down the field. Senior quarterback Caden Sengbusch would keep from the one yard line and score, shrinking the Sun Prairie advantage to 28-14.
LeGrant Jr. gifted the Cardinals a start at midfield thanks to another outstanding kick return, but the Cardinals would punt for the first time that evening later in the possession. Grateful, Wisconsin Rapids chose to return the favor 4 plays later.
Though the passing attack had been flawless all night, Sun Prairie opted to keep it on the ground primarily for the remainder of the game. The combined rushing attempts of Kaminski and junior running back Kolton Walters drove the Cardinals down the field. Walters eventually punched in a touchdown from eight yards out to give Sun Prairie a 35-14 lead. That would remain the score until halftime.
To start the second half, Wisconsin Rapids was on another solid drive. That was until Ostrenga decided to end it. A heads-up play from the Sun Prairie defensive line resulted in a batted pass on a screen attempt. Ostrenga was in the right place at the right time and dove to secure an interception. Ostrenga also provided a blocked punt in this game, proving he’s a weapon all over the field for the Cardinals.
“I just love being on the field,” Ostrenga said. “I don’t care where I am. I’ll make a play. I’ll do my job. It’s tiring, but I’ll always get it done.”
On the ensuing possession, LeGrant Jr. exploded for a huge touchdown run, but it was called back for a personal foul. LeGrant would get his a few plays later, though, a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 42-14 lead.
A failed trick play on a punt from Wisconsin Rapids gave Sun Prairie the ball on the Red Raiders’ 27 yard line. As expected, the offense scored again, this time on a 1-yard keeper from Kaminski. The Cardinals led 49-14, and head coach Brian Kaminski had seen enough. He put in the reserves for the rest of the game.
It was another outstanding game for Kaminski statistically. He went 12-16-213-0 with three touchdown passes. For the season, he’s completed 74% of his passes for 556 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Kaminski also led the Cardinals in rushing with 34 yards and a score.
On the receiving end, Hamilton led the way with three catches for 75 yards and two scores. Ostrenga and VandeWalle impressed as well, both receiving for 53 yards.
Up next, Sun Prairie begins conference play with a trip to Madison La Follette High School to take on the Lancers. It’s been a tough start to the season for La Follette, losing its first game 42-19 to Kenosha Indian Trail and 48-20 to Monona Grove in week two. La Follete will have to slow down a high-flying and extremely confident offense in Sun Prairie.
“We know we have what it takes,” Jerry Kaminski said. “It’s just a matter of sticking together. This is a really tight group of guys. This has given us a load of confidence. I mean, we expect the defense to go out and get stops, but we expect to score every time. If you score every time, you can’t lose the game.”