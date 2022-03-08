This partial list of non-profit and volunteer organizations in Sun Prairie includes information from the most recent non-profit and organizations booklet available through the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website:

Veterans of Foreign War Post 9362

Phone: 837-2025

349 S Walker Way

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

The organization meets monthly.

Mission Statement: To support veterans and their families, enhance patriotism, educate the public, provide community service and donate to worthwhile projects.

Projects: Men’s Auxiliary, Women’s Auxiliary, Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial and community projects.

American Legion Post 333

Contact: Richard Barden

Phone: 608-837-2083

PO Box 21

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: blues.beaver@gmail.com

This organization meets every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.

Mission Statement: Support Veterans and their families.

Projects: Military Funerals, Honor Guard for parades and local varsity football games; Badger Honor Flight, Chicken n’ Biscuit fundraiser, Flags in School, Government Days and more.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333

Contact: Charlene Pulham

E-mail: pulham@TDS.net

This organization meets every fourth Monday at 7 pm.

Mission Statement: Support Veterans and their families as well as the community.

Projects: January Breakfast fundraiser at the Round Table, sending packages to deployed area military, Badger Honor Flight and Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.

Box of Balloons

Contact: Sarah Wells

E-mail: development@boxofballoons.org

Mission: Box of Balloons is a non-profit organization on a mission to make each birthday happy and every child celebrated. Every child deserves to feel special, be celebrated and have a memorable party.

CARDS Closet

Community Awareness, Resource Development, and Service

CARDS Closet is run by a student board of directors.

Email: cardscloset@gmail.com

Website: http://www.cardscloset.doodlekit.com

CARDS Closet accepts clean and gently used clothing that your child would feel good in.

City of Sun Prairie

Historical Library and Museum

Phone: 837-2915

115 E. Main St.

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: museum@cityofsunprairie.com

Mission Statement: The museum’s mission is to collect these stories and to preserve the documents and artifacts which illustrate the diverse cultures through exhibits, programs, research and walking tours.

Colonial Club Senior Activity Center

Contact: Robert Power

Phone: 837-4611

301 Blankenheim Lane

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: rpower@colonialclub.org

Website: www.colonialclub.org

This organization is open M-Th 8:30-4 p.m. and Fri 8:30-1 p.m.

Mission Statement: To enhance the well-being and independence of older adults; please call for volunteer opportunities.

The Crosse House

(c/o Sun Prairie Historical Restorations, Inc.)

Contact: Kim at 608-837-9094 or 608-212-9678.

133 W Main Street

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Website: crossehouse.com

Mission Statement: To restore and preserve the Historic Crosse House; to provide a unique meeting space and educational resource for the community and to serve as a continuing link to Sun Prairie’s history. Volunteers needed periodically.

Exchange Club of Sun Prairie

Contact: Rebecca Ketelsen

Phone: 608-217-6789

Email: rebeccaketelsen@yahoo.com

Website: www.wiupexchange.org

This organization meets the first and third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Mission Statement: The prevention of Child Abuse, promotion of Americanism and support of the community’s youth.

Firemen’s Park in the Prairie

Contact: Rebecca Ketelsen

Email: info@sunprairiedreampark.com

Website: www.sunprairiedreampark.com

The Firemen’s Park in the Prairie, located near Angell Park, is a non-city funded playground is maintained by a board of volunteers called the Friends of Firemen’s Park who work with the community to maintain the facilities.

The Friends of Firemen’s Park Board meet three times a year and are always looking for new members and ideas.

Friends of McCarthy Park

Contact: Karen Bailey

Phone: 608-837-3874

Email: kmjb42@aol.com

Website: www.countyofdane.com; search for McCarthy Youth Conservation Park.

This organization meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main.

Mission Statement: As friends of McCarthy Park we support the development, restoration, conservation and operation of the park which is located in the Town of Sun Prairie. Volunteers are needed throughout the year at events.

Friends of the Sun Prairie Library/Read Before

Book Store

Contact: Ann Kramer-Semmann

Phone: 608-825-READ (7323)

E-Mail: sunlibraryfriends@gmail.com

This organization meets monthly on the third Monday at 1 p.m.

Mission Statement: Raising funds for special library purposes and promote Sun Prairie library resources and services. Volunteers are needed at various times of the year.

Habitat for Humanity

of Dane County

Contact: Valerie Renk

Email: habitat@habitatdane.org

Mission Statement: Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County builds and rehabilitates affordable, decent homes with the help of our partner families to provide long-term housing solutions across Dane County. For more, visit online at www.habitatdane.org.

Joining Forces for Families

Contact: Janelle Vreugdenhil

Phone: 608-825-3225

1632 W. Main Suite 150

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: vreugdenhil@countyofdane.com

Website: https://danecountyhumanservices.org/family/joiningforcesfor families

Mission Statement: A partnership to change the way services are delivered to children, youth and families in Dane County to better meet the needs of families and community.

Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council 4879

Contact: Bret Clostermery; bclostermery@gmail.com

Knights of Columbus

1611 N. Bristol St., Sun Prairie WI 53590

Website: www.kofcsunprairie.com

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, fraternal benefits society committed to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Greater Madison Affiliate

Tammy Andries, Affiliate Coordinator

tandries@pancanvolunteer.org

www.pancan.org

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is a nationwide network of people dedicated to working together to advance research, support patients and create hope for those affected by pancreatic cancer.

Monthly Affiliate/Volunteer meetings typically held at Gilda’s Club in Middleton

Event meetings currently being held at Lakeview Branch Public Library (across from Warner Park, Madison) at 6 p.m. Monday nights.

Prairie Heritage Quilters

Contact: Klaudeen Hansen

Phone: 608-837-2298

Janell Weinberger

Phone: 608-513-4547

PO Box 253

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: Janell.weinberger@gmail.com

Website: www.sunprairiequiltshow.com

This organization meets yearly.

Mission Statement: To create quilts for charities to raffle for fundraising and put on annual quilt show.

Shelter from the Storm Ministries

PO Box 152

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Phone: 608-478-4465

Website: www.sftsm.org

Mission Statement: The mission is to provide relief, rehabilitation and development through:

SHELTER: Finding housing for those facing homelessness

TRAINING: Teaching life skills leading to independence

OPPORTUNITY: Providing a network of community resources

RELATIONSHIP: Connecting with God, self, others and creation

MENTORING: Modeling with compassion and accountability

SUPPORT: Encouraging through prayer, listening and leadership

Volunteers are needed in many areas; contact SFTSM by phone for details.

Summit Seekers Toastmasters

Contact: Janette Jardee

Phone: 920-344-4047

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Web: http://summitseekerstoastmastersclub.org

This organization meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit Credit Union, 1333 W. Main in Sun Prairie.

Mission: To help you shape your future with better communication and creating leaders.

Sun Prairie Area Community Band

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: spacband@gmail.com

Website: www.spacb.org

The Sun Prairie Community Band is a volunteer organization providing free performances in Sun Prairie and communities in the area. The SPACB is a concert band of 40-50 musicians, playing everything from traditional and contemporary concert band music, to marches, show tunes, jazz, and holiday music.

Band members include professional musicians, students, and others who enjoy playing. There are no auditions, so if you play or used to play, the SPACB encourages you to join.

Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership

Contact: Nancy Everson

Phone: 834-6734

501 S Bird Street

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: info@sunprairiebep.com

Website: www.sunprairiebep.com

Mission: Connecting the world of education with the world of business in the Sun Prairie Community.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Phone: 608-837-8217

Post Office Box 132

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: info@sunprairiecivictheatre.com

Website: www.sunprairiecivictheatre.com

The organization has two general membership meetings and the board meets monthly.

Mission Statement: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers, sharing their time and talents to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theatre on stage, back stage and in the audience. Volunteers needed year-round.

Sun Prairie Education Foundation

Contact: Jim McCourt

PO Box 836

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Phone: 608-834-6734

Website: www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org

Mission Statement: To enhance educational opportunities for students in the Sun Prairie Area School District.

Sun Prairie Garden Club

Contact: Diane Powelka

Phone: 608-837-6308

5361 Betlach Rd.

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: jpowelka@chorus.net

The organization meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Mission Statement: To encourage interest in all phases of home gardening and promote better horticultural practices, civic beauty and the conservation of natural resources. Volunteers needed to clear brush and weeds at Generations Park in the Town of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Library Foundation

Contact: Theresa Stevens, Executive Director

Web: www.sunlibfoundation.org

Phone: 608-837-7323

The Sun Prairie Library Foundation raises funds to support the long-term vitality of the Sun Prairie Public Library and to meet the increasing demands of library users.

Sun Prairie Lions Club

Contact: Katie Kapler

Email: sunprairielionssecretary@gmail.com

Website: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/sun_prairie/

The Sun Prairie Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month (except Thanksgiving and during December) at 6:45 p.m.

Mission Statement: As part of Lions International, “We Serve” by reaching, touching and improving lives. Volunteers needed as service projects are determined.

Sun Prairie Media Center

Contact: Jeff Robbins

Phone: 837-4193

1380 Linnerud Dr.

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: staff@sunprairiemediacenter.com

Website: www.sunprairiemediacenter.com

Office hours: 8-5 pm Monday-Thursday, 8-4:30 pm Friday

Mission Statement: The Sun Prairie Media Center’s mission is to serve Sun Prairie by educating, informing, entertaining, and empowering its citizens through programming produced by Sun Prairie residents for Sun Prairie residents. Always seeking creative and active volunteers to produce or host cable access or community radio programming.

Sun Prairie Optimist Club

Contact: Maureen Crombie

Email: crombie0112@gmail.com

Website: sunprairieoptimists.org

This organization meets at noon on Wednesdays at Prairie Lanes in Sun Prairie.

Mission Statement: By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in our youth, our communities and ourselves.

Sun Prairie Rotary Club

Contact: Ann Oberle, President

E-Mail: aoberle@gmail.com

PO Box 222

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Website: sunprairierotary.org

This organization meets weekly on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at the Colonial Club.

Mission Statement: A worldwide network of inspired individuals who translate their passions into relevant social causes to change lives in communities. Volunteers needed at various times.

Sunshine Place

Phone: 608-825-3875

18 Rickel Road

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Email: director@sunshineplace.org

Hours: Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thurs. 5-7 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Mission Statement: The purpose of Sunshine Place is to house and administer multiple charitable organizations in a single point of access to these services for the Sun Prairie community.

Sunshine Supper

1632 W. Main St., Sun Prairie

Email: sunshinesupper@gmail.com

Healthy nutritious dinner served every Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m (this has been changed to a drive-through during COVID-19). All are welcome. In the spirit of hospitality and community outreach, Sunshine Supper provides a free and nutritious meal for people living in the Sun Prairie area.

YMCA of Dane County-Northeast

1470 Don Simon Drive, Sun Prairie

Phone: 608-837-8221

Website: http://www.ymcadanecounty.org/northeast-ymca

Mission Statement: The YMCA of Dane County’s Mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Volunteers needed for programs as needed; call for more information.

