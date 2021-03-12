The City of Sun Prairie’s Adult Softball League will be held at Sheehan Park for the summer of 2021.
There will be men’s, women’s and coed leagues available. League play will begin the week of May 10 and will run through the middle of August. Leagues are for ages 16 and older.
For more information and to register online, visit rec.cityofsunprairie.com and click on ‘Register for Programs / Sports Leagues’. Registration will begin on Monday, March 22 for all teams.
For more information, contact Chad at cshelton@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-837-3449.
