REUNION, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of the NBA’s eastern conference playoff series against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.
The game was scheduled to start around 3 p.m., but Milwaukee players never emerged from the locker room. The Orlando Magic players returned to their locker room after taking the court for warm ups.
Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry issued a statement about the player’s decision.
“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”
On Monday, Bucks guard George Hill said he was torn about being in the NBA bubble.
“First of all, we shouldn’t have even have come to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here took off the focal points of what the issues are,” Hill said.
Players across the league have held discussions about boycotting following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.
Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.
Players and coaches around the league say they have been frustrated and are upset after seeing cellphone video that showed Blake being shot multiple times after they have spent a month and a half in the bubble calling for reform.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James tweeted Wednesday after the Bucks’ boycott with an expletive, saying, “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”
Whether or not Game 5 will be played on Friday is yet to be determined. The Bucks hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
