WEEK 6
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Tennessee over Houston
Indianapolis over Cincinnati
Minnesota over Atlanta
New England over Denver
NY Giants over Washington
Baltimore over Philadelphia
Pittsburgh over Cleveland
Chicago over Carolina
Jacksonville over Detroit
Miami over NY Jets
San Francisco over LA Rams
Monday’s Games
Arizona over Dallas
Kansas City over Buffalo
WEEK 5 RESULTS: 10-4
TO DATE: 54-23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.