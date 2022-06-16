Sun Prairie baseball 2022 season results-

Apr. 5 vs. La Follette: W, 8-5

Apr. 6 vs. La Follette: W, 7-0

Apr. 12 @ Verona: L, 2-6

Apr. 15 vs. Verona: W, 3-0

Apr. 19 vs. Janesville Craig: L, 8-13

Apr. 21 @ Janesville Craig: W, 10-5

Apr. 25 vs. Watertown: W, 15-5

Apr. 26 @ Beloit Memorial: W, 18-1

Apr. 28 vs. Beloit Memorial: W, 17-0

Apr. 29 @ Waunakee: L, 2-3

May 4 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 11-1

May 4 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 16-0

May 6 vs. Arrowhead: W, 4-3

May 7 @ Madison East: W, 7-0

May 7 vs. Madison East: W, 7-2

May 10 vs. Madison Memorial: W, 8-4

May 12 @ Madison Memorial: W, 8-1

May 14 vs. Brookfield East: W, 13-3

May 14 vs. Hudson: W, 5-1

May 17 vs. Middleton: W, 3-0

May 19 vs. Middleton: W, 7-6

May 21 vs. Kimberly: W, 5-4

May 21 vs. Kimberly: W, 11-2

May 24 @ Madison West: W, 13-3

May 26 vs. Madison West: W, 9-5

May 28 vs. Milton: W, 3-2

June 2 vs. Monona Grove (WIAA regional final): W, 10-3

June 7 vs. Middleton (WIAA sectional semifinal): W, 5-3

June 7 @ Waunakee (WIAA sectional final): W, 9-1

June 14 vs. Bay Port (WIAA state quarterfinal): L, 2-4

Sun Prairie baseball 2022 season accolades-

-Big Eight Conference champions

-WIAA regional champions

-WIAA sectional champions

-WIAA state tournament participant

-Two Big Eight 1st team all-conference selections (Davis Hamilton, Addison Ostrenga)

-Five Big Eight 2nd team all-conference selections (Sam Ostrenga, Max Glusick, Isaac Wendler, Casey Wambach, Drew Kavanaugh)

-One Big Eight honorable mention all-conference selection (Julian Oterro-Torres)

-Big Eight conference Player of the Year, Davis Hamilton

-Big Eight conference Coach of the Year, Rob Hamilton