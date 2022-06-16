Sports Editor
Sun Prairie baseball 2022 season results-
Apr. 5 vs. La Follette: W, 8-5
Apr. 6 vs. La Follette: W, 7-0
Apr. 12 @ Verona: L, 2-6
Apr. 15 vs. Verona: W, 3-0
Apr. 19 vs. Janesville Craig: L, 8-13
Apr. 21 @ Janesville Craig: W, 10-5
Apr. 25 vs. Watertown: W, 15-5
Apr. 26 @ Beloit Memorial: W, 18-1
Apr. 28 vs. Beloit Memorial: W, 17-0
Apr. 29 @ Waunakee: L, 2-3
May 4 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 11-1
May 4 vs. Janesville Parker: W, 16-0
May 6 vs. Arrowhead: W, 4-3
May 7 @ Madison East: W, 7-0
May 7 vs. Madison East: W, 7-2
May 10 vs. Madison Memorial: W, 8-4
May 12 @ Madison Memorial: W, 8-1
May 14 vs. Brookfield East: W, 13-3
May 14 vs. Hudson: W, 5-1
May 17 vs. Middleton: W, 3-0
May 19 vs. Middleton: W, 7-6
May 21 vs. Kimberly: W, 5-4
May 21 vs. Kimberly: W, 11-2
May 24 @ Madison West: W, 13-3
May 26 vs. Madison West: W, 9-5
May 28 vs. Milton: W, 3-2
June 2 vs. Monona Grove (WIAA regional final): W, 10-3
June 7 vs. Middleton (WIAA sectional semifinal): W, 5-3
June 7 @ Waunakee (WIAA sectional final): W, 9-1
June 14 vs. Bay Port (WIAA state quarterfinal): L, 2-4
Sun Prairie baseball 2022 season accolades-
-Big Eight Conference champions
-WIAA regional champions
-WIAA sectional champions
-WIAA state tournament participant
-Two Big Eight 1st team all-conference selections (Davis Hamilton, Addison Ostrenga)
-Five Big Eight 2nd team all-conference selections (Sam Ostrenga, Max Glusick, Isaac Wendler, Casey Wambach, Drew Kavanaugh)
-One Big Eight honorable mention all-conference selection (Julian Oterro-Torres)
-Big Eight conference Player of the Year, Davis Hamilton
-Big Eight conference Coach of the Year, Rob Hamilton
