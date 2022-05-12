The Sun Prairie girls lacrosse team's hard work this season has finally been rewarded. After seven straight losses to begin the 2022 season, the Cardinals put together a strong performance on Friday, May 6 on a trip to take on non-conference Neenah. There, Sun Prairie earned their first win of the year, 5-4, to put a notch in the win column.
Freshman Gia Thompson continued her impressive season to lead the Cardinals. She led the way in shots on goal with five, two of which found the back of the goal. Sun Prairie also got two goals out of junior Marli Davenport, who put four shots on goal herself. The fifth goal of the afternoon came from senior Pyper Schultz.
Senior Katie Renk turned in a strong day in goal as well. She saved 15 of the 19 shots fired at her, a 79% save percentage.
The win was a welcomed break from the Cardinals' brutal Badgerland Conference schedule. Leading into the win, Sun Prairie was coming off of a 19-1 loss to Oregon on Tuesday, May 3 and a 14-2 loss to Verona on Thursday, May 5.
Immediately after the Neenah win, Sun Prairie returned to conference play. Westside didn't make it a warm welcome, beating the Cardinals 18-2 on Tuesday, May 10.
With the win and loss, the Cardinals are now 1-8 on the year and are 0-4-0 in the Badgerland Conference.
The Cardinals have a trio of home Badgerland conference games ahead of them. They'll host Watertown on Thursday, May 12, DeForest on Tuesday, May 17, and Middleton on Thursday, May 19.