Wednesday, April 20 was hardly an ideal day for a track & field meet. Still, the Sun Prairie boys and girls track & field squads traveled to Big Eight rival Madison Memorial and put on a strong performance despite the rain and chilly temperatures. The Spartans’ staff did a tremendous job preparing the track & field for competition, and the event went off without a hitch.
Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan has preached perseverance through the elements to his athletes all year. No matter the conditions, 100 meters is 100 meters. His Cardinals responded in turn.
“No matter what, we show up and compete,” Maughan said. “You can only control yourself. Our philosophy is to take any chance to compete, no matter the outside factors. Usually you see track as team vs. team, but sometimes it’s athlete vs. nature as well.”
As has been the case all year, the Cardinals were impressive in the hurdles. For the boys, senior Dashle Maughan took 1st on the day in the 110 meter hurdles with his time of 17.3 seconds. Junior Mason Borgardt made his way into the top three as well with his time of 18.6. Maughan is undefeated in dual meets this season in the event.
Senior Jackson Koppen kept the winning up for Sun Prairie in the 300 meter hurdles. He claimed 1st in the event with his time of 46.4 seconds. Borgardt showed up once again, claiming 2nd with a time of 48.7 seconds.
Sophomore Audrey Seefeld blazed past the competition in the 100 meter hurdles for the girls. She ran away with 1st place with a time of 17.6 seconds. Senior teammate Aubrie Deprey nabbed 2nd place with her time of 19.7.
Seefeld’s winning became a streak in the 300 meter girls hurdles. She again claimed 1st, this time with a time of 53.5 seconds. Deprey was right on her tail once again, taking 2nd with a time of 53.7.
The hurdlers set a good example that the rest of the Cardinals took into the dash portion of the event.
Junior Cortez LeGrant blazed his way to 1st place in the 100 meter dash with his time of 11.6. Cardinals littered the podium as senior Tyus Wills took 2nd with a time of 11.7 seconds and sophomore Jace Stolte was 3rd with a 12.0 flat.
LeGrant’s winning ways carried over into the 200 meter dash. He claimed his second 1st place finish with a time of 23.7 seconds. Wills grabbed another 2nd place finish with his time of 24 seconds flat and senior Devin Frank rounded out the top three with his time of 25.2 seconds.
The 400 meter dash was a similar story as Cardinals claimed the top three spots. Senior Ben Olson was fastest among them with a time of 52.6 seconds. Frank took 2nd with his time of 53.9 seconds and junior Christian Jones claimed 3rd with a 59.7.
The girls dominated in the dashes as well. Sophomore Dakota Mitchell claimed the top spot in the girls 100 meter dash with her time of 14 seconds flat. Sophomore Elena Lipinski nabbed 2nd with a time of 14.2 and sophomore JaMiya Murray took 3rd with a 14.2.
Much like LeGrant did on the boys side, Mitchell swept the 100 and 200 for the girls. It was an exciting contest between her and Lipinski. Mitchell narrowly edged out her teammate with a time of 29 seconds flat for 1st as Lipinski took 2nd with her time of 29.1.
“They’re figuring it out,” Maughan said of sophomores Mitchell and Lipinski. “After getting their feet wet freshman year, they’re now in a groove as far as preparation and things like that for the event. It’s great to see.”
Senior Ellen Darmstadter posted the quickest time in the girls 400 meter dash, claiming the crown with a time of 1:08.7. Senior teammate Maddie Wirtz-Olsen was right on her heels in 2nd with a time of 1:08.9.
Memorial made up some ground in the distance runs. Junior Grace Kline was the only Cardinal, boy or girl, to place in the 800 meter run. She grabbed 3rd place with her time of 2:57.
No Sun Prairie girls placed in the 1,600 meter run, but a pair of freshman boys did. Patrick McRoberts took 2nd place with his time of 5:15.8 and teammate Malcolm Mohr grabbed 3rd with a time of 5:24.6.
Sun Prairie returned to its winning ways in the 3,200 meter run, both for the boys and girls. Sophomore Ben Polzin took 1st on the boys side with his time of 11:49.3, narrowly beating out a Memorial runner’s time of 11:50.4 in 2nd.
The Sun Prairie girls swept the top three in the same event. Senior Reagan Zimmerman took 1st with her time of 12:29.7. Senior teammate Bella Keefe took 2nd with a 13:15.4 and senior Allie Spredemann claimed 3rd with a 14:04.2.
Memorial brought a strong relay group to the event as well. The Spartans took 1st for both boys and girls in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The boys put together a strong run to claim 1st in the 4x400 relay, though. The Cardinals’ combination of junior Darius Chestnut, Christian Jones, junior Jordan Betts, and Jackson Koppen ran a time of 4:04.9 to finish fastest.
The Cardinals also showed some great performances in the field portion of the meet.
Sophomore Keion Kauppinen claimed 1st in the boys long jump with a distance of 18-10.75. Borgardt put up some more points for the Cardinals as well, taking 3rd with a distance of 17-02.5.
Sun Prairie swept the podium in the girls high jump. Freshman Makenzie Hawk was best among them with a 1st-place jump of 31-06. Sophomore Jorja Coutts took 2nd with a 29-09 jump and sophomore Clara Schuster finished 3rd with a 29-07.
Memorial claimed 1st in both the boys and girls high jump, but Sun Prairie had finishers within the top 3 on both sides. Darius Chestnut grabbed 3rd for the boys with his jump of 5-06. A pair of Cardinals took top-3 spots for the girls as junior Cassie Siegel took 2nd with a 4-10 and junior Nicole Everson nabbed 3rd with a 4-08.
The girls flexed their strength in the pole vault, taking the top three spots. Seefeld took her third 1st place finish of the day with her vault of 9-00. Siegel was 2nd with a 8-06 and Figueroa took 3rd with an 8-00. Sophomore Myler Maughan was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in the boys pole vault, taking 2nd with a 10-06.
The Cardinals closed the day out strong in the throws. Sun Prairie took the top three spots in the boys shot put and claimed 1st in the girls as well.
Senior Aidan Grob took 1st for the boys with his throw of 44-07. Sophomore teammate Alton Williams grabbed 2nd with a throw of 42-07.5 and senior Alec Wagner finished 3rd with a 37-02. Senior Tyra Anderson was the top thrower on the girls side with a distance of 30-04.5.
Senior Cole Ledrowski took 1st for Sun Prairie in the discus with a throw of 121-01. Grob finished in 2nd with a throw of 115-02. A pair of girls finished in the top three in the event as well. Senior Jenna Wilkinson took home 2nd with a throw of 100 flat and junior Lauren Adams took 3rd with a throw of 92-03.
“The throwers are an old-school group,” Maughan said. “I think they took pride in the fact that they persevered through the weather and rose to the occasion.”
Sun Prairie will look to parlay the success from this meet into more later in the week. The Cardinals will travel to Watertown High School for an invitational on Friday, April 22. Next week, it’s back to Big Eight competition with a trip to Madison West on Tuesday, April 26.