Senior Reena Katta returns to lead the Sun Prairie girls tennis program during the alternate fall season.

 File photo

Like all the Sun Prairie fall sports the girls tennis team is just happy to be competing during the alternate fall season this spring.

“Considering all the chaotic things happening worldwide being back on the courts is something to look forward to,” said head coach Sandee Ortiz, now in her second season with the program. “I spend much of my time sitting these days as we were virtual most of the year; I miss my players and getting them back on the courts will truly help their social and emotional well-being — I worry about students and I know they are thrilled to be back on the courts — it has been difficult and challenging trying to navigate in a pandemic and I am sure it has weighed heavily on our youth.”

A total of 11 players will participate during the alternate season this spring. Among them are Reena Katta, Abbie Mott, Reagan Schwartzer, Riley Brower, Alexandra Stein, Laruen Schmitz, Sydney Wilson, Kayla Ayres, Brooke Ayres, Carley Smith and Mairin Leary.

“Reena Katta and Abbie Mott will be our returning senior returners. No. 4 singles Lauren Schmitz will be returning as a sophomore and will play a singles position. Riley Brower will also be returning as a senior and we plan on moving her into a singles or doubles position.”

However, not returning is senior and three-year WIAA Division 1 state qualifier Lauren Hope Bruemmer, who according to Ortiz has opted out the season because of COVID-19.

In all, Sun Prairie lost five seniors last year at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 3 singles.

“This certainly will be a rebuilding season, but I am confident the players moving up will be ready. It’s a wonderful group of players who have a good work ethic and truly enjoy playing and competing,” said Ortiz.

