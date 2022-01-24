The Sun Prairie boys basketball team continues to impress in the midst of a 4-game win streak. All four games have come against Big Eight conference opponents. It's the Cardinals' longest winning streak of the season. Perhaps the most impressive win of the streak came on Friday, Jan. 21.
Sun Prairie was hosting La Follette, the top team in the Big Eight with an 8-1 record. Undaunted, Sun Prairie just kept on rolling. The Cardinals defeated the Lancers, 66-62, to move to 8-5 on the year and 6-4 in Big Eight conference play.
Senior forward Addison Ostrenga has been a tremendous reason for Sun Prairie's recent run of wins, and that was no different on Friday. The big man poured in nine field goals on his way to a game-high 20 points. This is the third time in the 4-game winning streak that Ostrenga has contributed at least 20 points.
Ostrenga wasn't alone, however. The Cardinals got a huge boost from senior guard Ethan Metz. Metz was on fire from behind the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers to rack up 15 points on the game. One of Sun Prairie's most reliable scorers, senior wing Ben Olson, got his as well. He knocked down five 2-pointers and a triple to add 14 points to the total.
La Follette was led in scoring by Quinton Lomack with 14 points. With the loss, the Lancers fall to 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the Big Eight.
Sun Prairie's winning streak has thrown a wrench into the Big Eight standings. The Cardinals now have wins over the two top teams in the standings, Middleton and La Follette. They remain in 4th place, just a half game behind Madison East in 3rd. The upcoming schedule is difficult, but the Cardinals have shown they can hang with anyone in the conference.
Next up, Sun Prairie will host Verona on Thursday, Jan. 27. Verona won the first meeting between the two, a 68-55 win back on Dec. 2, 2021. Following that, Sun Prairie gets another shot at Madison East on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Purgolders won the first matchup at Sun Prairie back on Dec. 4, 77-67. This time, Sun Prairie will have to travel to East to challenge for the win.
Big Eight boys basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Jan. 22*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Middleton, 9-1 (10-4)
2. La Follette, 8-2 (9-3)
3. Madison East, 6-3 (8-4)
4. Sun Prairie, 6-4 (8-5)
5. Verona, 4-4 (8-5)
6. Janesville Parker, 5-6 (8-7)
7. Janesville Craig, 3-6 (4-9)
8. Madison Memorial, 3-7 (7-7)
9. Madison West, 3-8 (4-9)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-7 (5-9)
BBB: SUN PRAIRIE 66, LA FOLLETTE 62
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|E. Metz
|0
|5
|0-1
|15
|11
|J. Weah
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|13
|T. Wills
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|14
|B. Olson
|5
|1
|1-1
|14
|23
|D. Chestnut
|3
|1
|1-2
|11
|34
|T. Haney
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|42
|A. Ostrenga
|9
|0
|2-7
|20
|44
|E. Ackley
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|18
|8
|5-14
|66
|LA FOLLETTE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|A. Lewis
|2
|1
|5-7
|12
|3
|K. Caldwell
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|5
|M. Larrue
|0
|2
|0-2
|6
|10
|K. Gibbs
|5
|0
|3-4
|13
|11
|K. Lee
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|13
|C. Yahnke
|1
|0
|6-6
|8
|24
|Q. Lomack
|4
|1
|3-4
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|15
|5
|17-23
|62