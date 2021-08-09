The Sun Prairie Red Birds did not make things easy on themselves in their Home Talent Baseball League (HTL) quarterfinal playoff game with the Portage Skeeters, but still managed to come out on top, 10-9, after surrendering six runs in the first inning.
The issues started early for the Red Birds and, more specifically, starting pitcher Justin Krebs. With none of the usual starting pitchers available for Sun Prairie, Krebs got the nod thanks to recent success on the mount. All former momentum was immediately stunted as opportune batting and some bad bounces led to six runs for the Skeeters before the Red Birds even had a chance to bat.
“We were a little shocked,” shortstop and closer Robbie Knorr said. “I mean, six runs in the first inning, we weren’t expecting that. But there was a lot of game left and we knew we could definitely hit their pitcher. We knew we could come back in the game, we just had to shut them down.”
Pitching woes didn’t just apply to Sun Prairie. It was a tough start for Portage pitcher Brett Walker as well. Sun Prairie’s Carson Holin smacked the first pitch he saw through the second base gap for a single. Then, eight of Walker’s next nine pitches were balls to walk the next two batters and load the bases. Krebs drew another walk to score a Sun Prairie run with hardly any effort from the Red Birds. Spencer Bartel popped a sacrifice fly centerfield to score Knorr, but that was all Sun Prairie could get from the advantageous situation before the inning ended. At the end of the first, Portage led 6-2.
Not to be outdone, Portage put two runs on the board itself in the top of the second. The inning should have ended when Walker struck out with two outs, but the third strike was dropped and Walker beat the throw down to first. An error at third base a pitch later loaded the bases for Portage, and a screaming grounder to centerfield by Mason Endres scored Adam Bortz and Walker.
The trend of two runs per half inning kept up in the bottom of the second. Knorr lifted a line drive to centerfield to score Chas Schuster. The next batter, Randy Molina, chopped a ball to second. The fielder threw Molina out at first but allowed Holin to score from third. The bats were lively early, as Portage led 8-4 at the end of the second inning. From there, things would start to calm down.
A double play helped Sun Prairie avoid any additional damage in the top of the third. In the bottom of the same inning, Holin kept up his superstar performance with an RBI double to right field to score Eric Bennett. Krebs had his best inning on the mound in the top of the fourth with two groundouts and a strikeout to sit the first three batters he saw down. Sun Prairie saw similar results offensively in the bottom of the inning.
The Red Birds opted for a pitching change in the top of the seventh inning, bringing in Ryan Roscoe in relief of Krebs. Still a little cold, he walked the first batter he saw in four pitches. He found his footing with a four pitch strikeout for the next batter, followed by a groundout into a double play for a strong start on the mound.
Sun Prairie was primed to strike in the bottom of the fifth. Knorr was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. However, Molina tapped a weak grounder to third base which was quickly turned into a double play to preserve the 8-5 Portage advantage. Almost the exact same thing happened to Portage in the top of the next inning. Endres was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. This time, Roscoe saved himself by pitching a looking strikeout to escape the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Sun Prairie decided it was done getting close to scoring. It would finally close the gap. Portage aided in the effort by sailing a throw on a double play attempt, sending Krebs on a free walk over to third base. Bartel dropped a blooper into left field in the next at bat to score Krebs. Bennett was hit by a pitch to load the bases once again for the Red Birds. Ty Hamilton drew a walk to score Aaron Schmidt. Two pitches later, a wild pitch allowed Bartel to steal home. With two outs, Sun Prairie was not done yet. Holin popped a sacrifice fly into right field to score Bennett and Knorr singled with a grounder through the infield to score Hamilton. In all, Sun Prairie tacked on five runs in the inning to take a 10-8 lead over the Skeeters.
Knorr came in to pitch for the Red Birds after Roscoe walked the first batter in the top of the seventh. Knorr pitched his way to another double play to escape the inning quickly. Portage put in its closer, Jakob Kastenholz, in the bottom of the seventh inning. He sat down the first three Sun Prairie batters he faced.
Portage put together formidable comeback attempts in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, the Skeeters had men on third and first base with two outs thanks to some errant throws and a hit by pitch. Knorr recovered by striking the next batter out looking, escaping to the final inning.
Wild throws plagued the Red Birds again. With a man on first, Portage’s Colton Brandsma hit a rocket into centerfield. Opting to avoid the cutoff man, the throw sailed out of bounds as the centerfielder tried to stop the runner at third. Andy Mittlesteadt walked home to make it a 10-9 game with a man on third base with only one out. In a nightmare situation, Knorr remained composure. He forced a groundout from the next batter to get to two outs. He pitched his way to a full count against the next batter before finally sitting him down with a strikeout, sealing the victory and saving Sun Prairie’s season.
“I just gave him all offspeed,” Knorr said. “I knew I had a base open. I was hoping he would swing at them and he did. So, that helped me out a lot. I just had to execute on the pitches.”
Elsewhere in the Eastern Section quarterfinals, top-seeded Monona destroyed Columbus, 19-3. 2-seed Montello was similarly impressive in a 16-2 romp over Rio. 6-seed Cottage Grove scored a 5-1 upset over 3-seed Poynette to advance as well.
In the semifinals, Monona will square off against Cottage Grove while Sun Prairie will travel to Montello. This isn’t new territory for Sun Prairie. The Red Birds travelled to Montello in Week 2 and beat the Granite Jaxx, 5-2. The game will take place Sunday, August 15th.