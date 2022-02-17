The Sun Prairie girls basketball team's impressive 7-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday, Feb. 16. A dramatic rematch between the Cardinals and one of the Big Eight's other powers, La Follette, went in favor of the Lancers in a 70-60 home win.
In the last edition of this matchup, a 64-49 win for Sun Prairie back on Nov. 23, La Follette was without senior standout Aaliyah Smith. Smith turned out to be the difference in the second edition as she scored a game-high 26 points to pace the Lancers.
Sun Prairie has also had a weapon return to the court since that first meeting, however. Junior guard Antionique Auston, who missed the first half of the season due to a knee injury, did all she could to help the Cardinals stay in this one. She put up 16 points, second only to junior Avree Antony with 18 in team scoring. Junior wing Marie Outlay also broke into double digits with 13.
La Follette's scoring potency was just too much to keep up with. In addition to Smith, senior guard Demetria Prewitt also put up 20 points. La Follette took a slim 27-23 lead into halftime break but exploded for 43 points in the second half to maintain its lead and secure a huge conference victory.
All is not lost for the Cardinals, however. Even with the loss, Sun Prairie still maintains a half game lead over Verona in the Big Eight standings.
Only one regular season game remains for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals will travel to take on rival Middleton on Thursday, Feb. 17. Sun Prairie won the last matchup back on Jan. 8, 72-27.
Sun Prairie and Middleton are about to be well-acquainted with one another as well. Sun Prairie earned the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 of the WIAA tournament and Middleton picked up the No. 14 seed. This will pit the two against each other in regionals on Friday, Feb. 25 at Sun Prairie.
--
Big Eight girls basketball standings
*as of Wednesday, Feb. 16*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie, 14-3 (19-4)
2. Verona, 13-3 (18-4)
3. Janesville Craig, 12-4 (15-7)
4. La Follette, 11-5 (12-6)
5. Madison Memorial, 10-6 (10-10)
6. Middleton, 8-8 (9-13)
7. Beloit Memorial, 6-10 (7-12)
8. Madison East, 5-11 (7-12)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-15 (1-21)
10. Madison West, 1-16 (2-18)
GBB: LA FOLLETTE 70, SUN PRAIRIE 60
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|5
|8-9
|0
|18
|11
|R. Rademacher
|2
|2-6
|1
|9
|21
|M. Hawk
|2
|0-3
|0
|4
|22
|M. Outlay
|5
|2-4
|1
|13
|25
|A. Auston
|8
|0-2
|0
|16
|TOTALS
|-
|22
|12-24
|2
|60
|LA FOLLETTE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|3
|A. West
|3
|0-2
|0
|6
|10
|M. Green
|2
|0-0
|3
|13
|21
|A. Ghelfi
|0
|2-2
|1
|5
|23
|D. Prewitt
|9
|2-7
|0
|20
|32
|A. Smith
|6
|8-14
|2
|26
|TOTALS
|-
|26
|12-25
|6
|70