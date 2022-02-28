The Sun Prairie girls basketball team's accolades continue to pile up this season. After claiming a share of the Big Eight title, the Cardinals can add "regional champions" to the synopsis of the 2021-22 season. Sun Prairie earned the title by beating Middleton, 52-36, and Watertown, 57-37, on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, respectively.
"Our girls really battled," Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. "We weren't going to be denied."
Sun Prairie, the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, began the push to the crown with a familiar foe in No. 14 seed Middleton on Friday. This was the third meeting of the season between the two rivals with Sun Prairie a dominant winner of the first two games. The third meeting was no different.
Middleton was a little lost defensively to start this one. The paint was left wide open multiple times, leading to some easy buckets for juniors Marie Outlay and Makiah Hawk as Sun Prairie raced out to a quick 7-3 advantage.
"We had a little something different that we worked on in practice," Olson said of the early offensive strategy. "It wasn't exactly what they had seen before. It looked like our old approach and we found some success with it."
As Middleton adjusted, senior guard Rachel Rademacher started to heat up. After nailing an early 3-pointer, she turned a steal into a score and put an offensive rebound back in the bucket to pace Sun Prairie's offense.
All the while, Sun Prairie's defense was giving Middleton fits. It took only a few minutes for Sun Prairie to launch into a devastating full-court press which forced myriad turnovers, both via steals and 5-seconds violations. Middleton was kept afloat only by some hot shooting. It hit four 3-pointers in the first half alone, including one that banked in.
With Sun Prairie's defensive proficiency came fast break looks, one of Sun Prairie's strongest weapons. Junior guard Antionique Auston made Middleton pay for its missed shots, rifling passes down the court to open teammates for buckets. Sun Prairie took a 28-21 lead into the halftime break.
Sun Prairie's defense was most dominant in the second half. Middleton spent the first half of it with only one point as Sun Prairie launched into a 9-1 run. Sun Prairie's lead only grew as it found buckets on the fast break and from some smart outside passes into the lane.
Middleton couldn't find any offensive foothold as Sun Prairie finished off a 52-36 win to advance to the regional final, still at Sun Prairie High School, against Watertown the following night. The Goslings got to that point by thumping Milwaukee Pulaski, 77-14, on Friday.
The Goslings traveled to Sun Prairie on Saturday and brought their patented 1-3-1 defense with them. It gave Sun Prairie some trouble right away. The Cardinals had many of their passes tipped or stolen early in the game as the speedy Goslings got their wings into passing lanes often.
"That's what they do," Olson said. "They get tipped balls and they get steals. It's their entire gameplan with that 1-3-1. Their defense is what keeps them in games."
With some adjustments, Sun Prairie got rolling. More specifically, Auston got rolling. She scored eight of Sun Prairie's first 10 points, including two buckets from long range, as the Cardinals raced out to an early 10-2 lead.
"Once the shots start falling, we really get going as a team," Auston said. "I know as soon as we got those first couple, we would be on fire from there because our team keeps it rolling. We're not the type of team that slows down. We keep it pushing."
Hawk kept that energy going with an offensive rebound and a putback bucket. Her influence in this game couldn't be understated. She's shown her defensive prowess all season, but on Saturday she was a major factor on the offensive boards which gave the Cardinals some crucial second chances.
Sun Prairie needed those chances, too, as Watertown's offense was starting to wake up. The Goslings were able to launch into an 8-1 run as those earlier tipped balls turned into full-out steals and, in turn, easy buckets.
One last late bucket from Hawk off of a beautiful pass from junior guard Avree Antony put the Cardinals up 24-18 heading into the halftime break.
Hawk continued to make her mark on the game felt by scoring Sun Prairie's first two buckets of the second half as the Cardinals attempted to pull away. Aided by the outstanding driving abilities of Antony and Outlay, Sun Prairie started the half on an 11-4 run.
Watertown called a timeout to implement a full-court press, which immediately paid dividends as the Goslings scored five unanswered points. But, the driving game was still working for Sun Prairie. Auston, Antony, and Outlay were finding good lanes to the bucket. Then, disaster struck.
With just under six minutes to play, Antony was flashing the skills that have made her a coveted Division 1 collegiate prospect. She juked and jived her way to the hoop, but came down holding her right knee after an acrobatic layup. She was done for the game, and perhaps longer, but still supported her teammates from the sidelines with her knee iced and crutches in hand.
Antony's injury left a scoring vacuum in the Cardinals' lineup. In a do-or-die moment, Outlay stepped up. Her play in the clutch was tremendous. She knocked down a tough and-1 bucket and followed that with a score off of an offensive rebound to steady the ship and put the game out of reach for Watertown.
Olson was able to empty his bench as Sun Prairie cruised to the victory and, in doing so, the regional crown. Sun Prairie's reward for the win is facing No. 2 seed Arrowhead in the sectional semifinal at Verona Area High School on Thursday, Mar. 4. It was the Warhawks that knocked Sun Prairie out of the tournament last year, so the Cardinals are out for revenge in this one.
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 52, MIDDLETON 36
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|2
|0
|2-2
|6
|11
|R. Rademacher
|4
|1
|2-4
|13
|14
|K. Bindley
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|15
|L. Strey
|2
|0
|2-2
|6
|21
|M. Hawk
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|22
|M. Outlay
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|25
|A. Auston
|3
|1
|5-7
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|17
|2
|12-17
|52
|MIDDLETON
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|M. Dahmen
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|12
|D. Utter
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|14
|M. Monogue
|1
|3
|1-2
|12
|15
|A. Deptula
|0
|2
|0-1
|6
|22
|K. Cowling
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|24
|E. Frisch
|1
|0
|4-4
|6
|30
|S. Pertzborn
|3
|0
|1-4
|7
|TOTALS
|-
|6
|6
|6-12
|36
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 57, WATERTOWN 37
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|3
|0
|4-4
|10
|11
|R. Rademacher
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|12
|Make. Hawk
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|13
|T. Barksdale
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|15
|L. Strey
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|21
|Maki. Hawk
|4
|0
|0-3
|8
|22
|M. Outlay
|3
|0
|5-7
|11
|25
|A. Auston
|3
|3
|2-3
|17
|TOTALS
|-
|18
|3
|12-20
|WATERTOWN
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|10
|M. Doherty
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|12
|L. Oiler
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|14
|E. Demet
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|21
|A. Johnson
|4
|0
|3-9
|11
|23
|L. Gifford
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|30
|D. Hinrichs
|1
|0
|2-4
|4
|33
|R. Quinn
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|TOTALS
|-
|10
|3
|8-17
|37