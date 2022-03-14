TUESDAY, MAR. 8-

Big Ten: Pete Yelk, 757; Joe Jazdzewski, 711; Dan Haufschild, 680; Austin Powers, 672; Mike Schleis, 671; Bradley Thompson, 665; Adam Dockerty, 652; Al Mascari, 651; Patty Spires-Merkel, 595;

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 9-

Mens Rec: Joel Wade, 739; Casey Quandt, 710; Josh McDermott, 688; Adam Rappe, 675; Matt Callies, 672; Jon Rappe, 667; John Gould, 651.

THURSDAY, MAR. 10-

Columbia Groundball: Jamie McGee, 729; Jon Driver, 677; Steve Mulcahy, 674; Gary Engeseth, 667; Steve Mulcahy, 656; Gabe Callies, 651; Patty Spires-Merkel, 650.

Coachz Classic: Kevin Morrical, 799; Nick Powers, 762; Rick Munz, 750; Steve Breunig, 727; Jimmy Nguyen, 723; Ross Bussan, 704; Carey Emerson, 694; Ray Nelson, 683; Jim Knudtson, 681; Chris Pollentier, 679; Blaine Haugen, 676; Brian Caulum, 675; Dale Chlebowski, 673; Bradley Thompson, 672; Heath Coenen, 672; Matt Gannon, 669; Mike Stabenaw, 665; Nate Smith, 653; Pate Reda, 653; Paul Fischer, 652; Christine Smith, 640; Hannah Yelk, 630.

FRIDAY, MAR. 11-

Friday Night Couples: Dennis Grossman, 700; Mike Krachey, 685; Chris Smith, 682.

