The Sun Prairie boys and girls lacrosse teams had mixed results in their 2021 debuts.

Sun Prairie Boys 25 Madison La Follette 0

The Cardinals boys put a beatdown on Madison La Follette scoring a program-record 25 goals on Tuesday at Breese Stevens Field.

Senior Wyatt Christianson scored five goals and added an assist to finish the night with six points. Also scoring six points were seniors Max Breunig (4 goals, 2 assists), Josh Mikula (3 goals, 3 assists), and Brad Brown (4 goals, 2 assists), along with junior Jackson Johnson (3 goals, 3 assists).

Senior NIck Mathura scored two goals, while senior Kai Johnson and juniors Jordan Johnson and Moussa Diallo added one goal apiece.

Breunig finished with a .966 faceoff percentage, winning 28-of-29 head-to-head meetings.

Junior goalie Matt Anderson earned the shutout.

The Cardinals host Waunakee in their home opener Saturday. Play begins at 11 a.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

Waunakee Girls 16 Sun Prairie 0

The Cardinal girls did not find the net in a shutout loss to Waunakee Tuesday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

Samantha Gehling and Maecie Rogahn each scored four goals to lead the Warriors.

Sun Prairie returns to action Monday hosting Neenah in a 7 p.m. start at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

