As was the case for every sport at Sun Prairie High School last year, the boys tennis team had a unique experience dealing with the COVID-19 protocols.
"It was such a condensed season," Sun Prairie head coach Ryan Reischel said. "We still played in plenty of matches, we just didn't have as many practices as what we are used to."
Even with a severe lack of practice time and only 21 players on the roster, the Cardinals still put together a solid performance all season long. After playing most of the season in singles, then-junior Jacob Baldwin and then-freshman Nikko Vilwock teamed up to become the No. 1 doubles duo as the season neared its end. The new arrangement paid off.
Baldwin and Vilwock won their sectional and earned a No. 14 seed at the WIAA state tournament. There, they climbed all the way to the quarterfinals and fell just two points short of making it to the semifinals. Both players return this season for the Cardinals.
An additional third returning Cardinal with state experience is senior Kyle Helmenstine. He too participated in doubles with then-senior Erik Spence, grabbing two wins before bowing out. With three of the four state participants from last season returning, there's reason for excitement this time around.
"It was nice to get that state tournament experience," Reischel. "We had some good individual success"
Outside of tournament appearances, junior Noah Burg and senior Owen Parker logged valuable varsity time for the Cardinals as well. But, that's about the end of the line for familiar faces. Five newcomers will fill the remaining holes in the varsity lineup. Deciding who will come up and how to place his returning athletes has been the primary focus for Rieschel this offseason.
"We're trying to figure out how to use everyone to find both individual success and team success," Reischel said. "It falls on my shoulders to get the most out of everyone. We want to win dual matches, it's always about doing what's best for the varsity."
Thankfully, he's gotten some help from his players. Baldwin and Helmenstein have been named team captains for this season, and they've taken the job seriously. They've been instrumental in helping the roster assimilate to varsity life and make up for lost practice time last season as they've spearheaded an effort to practice more, even when Reischel isn't around.
"The best thing about coaching these kids is that they'd run headfirst into a brick will if you asked them to," Reischel said. "They're very mature and very responsible. Jacob (Baldwin) and Kyle (Helmenstine) did a great job leading captains' practices through the winter and leading into the season. It's great to have captains like that who step up."
That offseason work will be put to the test early. After an early opportunity to experiment with lineups in a scrimmage against Hartford Union on Tuesday, Apr. 5, the Cardinals will leap right into a 2-day quad on Friday, Apr. 8 and Saturday, Apr. 9 at Sun Prairie High School.
Friday is only one match, but it's a big one. Sun Prairie will face off with Big Eight conference rival Middleton at 4 pm. Sun Prairie will follow that up with matches against Kenosha Indian Trail and Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
"We have a good group of kids," Reischel said. "We'll have a fun time coaching them and they'll have fun playing."