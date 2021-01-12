A pair of former Sun Prairie girls basketball standouts squared off in a collegiate women’s basketball game. Grace Hilber, a sophomore guard at Lewis University (IL) and Jayda Jansen, a junior guard at Maryville University (MO) met in a Great Lakes Valley Conference crossover last Thursday.

Hilber, a 2019 SPHS grad, scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists helping the Flyers earn an 80-65 victory in St. Louis. Jansen, a 2018 SPHS graduate, scored 22 points, pulled down five rebounds and led the Saints with three steals.

It was the second time in their career the duo has gone head-to-head. Maryville won 76-73 last season.

Hilber and Jansen helped Sun Prairie win back-to-back Big Eight Conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

