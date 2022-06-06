What a journey it has been for senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock of the Sun Prairie boys tennis team. The two just claimed a state runner-up finish at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Saturday, June 4. The result was Sun Prairie's best ever at state doubles, but the story starts far before that historic day. This wasn't Baldwin and Vilwock's first run at the state tournament.
In 2021, the duo made it all the way to the Round of 8 as a No. 14 seed, winning three matches along the way before falling to the eventual 4th place finishers. This season, for the good of the team, head coach Ryan Reischel split the two up early on.
"The plan early in the year was to get as many kids qualified for state as possible," Reischel said. "We were making a push to competed for conference and state as a team."
As such, Baldwin remained in the No. 1 doubles position, paired up with fellow senior Kyle Helmenstine. Helmenstine was no slouch himself as he and teammate Erik Spence had won two matches in the state finals themselves in 2021. With Spence graduated, Helmenstine and Baldwin took the role of No. 1 doubles for the first half of 2022 while Vilwock focused on No. 1 singles.
Vilwock looked to be a strong state contender in singles. Baldwin and Helmenstine found good success as well. But, when some mid-season losses put a team conference championship in murky waters, Reischel opted to reunite the dynamic duo. The two jumped at the opportunity.
"It felt super great to get back with him," Vilwock said. "We had a good run last year, but we had a goal of winning the whole thing. Our games compliment each other, and I knew we could make a run."
"It was a great feeling to be back with Nikko," Baldwin said. "With our previous state tournament experience, being back together was an exciting idea. We were back for revenge."
The results were immediate. The two blazed their way through the end of the season, winning a Big Eight title and a sectional crown to punch their ticket to the state tournament as a No. 4 seed.
"The doubles field was really deep this year," Reischel said. "We knew going in that there were about six really good teams, and we were one of them. We'd have to beat three spectacular teams to end up with a state title."
With full momentum, Baldwin and Vilwock tore into the state tournament on the opening day of Friday, June 3. The two earned a first-round bye thanks to their high seeding, and proved their worth with a tremendous 6-0, 6-1 win over Germantown in the Round of 32.
Things continued in their favor in the Round of 16 against No. 13 seed Stevens Point. Baldwin and Vilwock never wavered, securing a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory.
The quarterfinals were the true proving ground for Sun Prairie's finest. There, Baldwin and Vilwock ran into the class of boys tennis in the state of Wisconsin, Marquette. Their opponents, Alex Gould and Lincoln Marshall, lived up to the pedigree. They took the first set 6-2, the first set loss for Baldwin and Vilwock of the tournament. Instead of getting down, Sun Prairie's pair battled.
Baldwin and Vilwock stormed back, winning the second set 6-2 and a nail-biter tiebreaker 13-11. Both Balwin and Vilwock hit set-saving returns in the tiebreaker to keep the dream alive and advance.
"Their resilience was awesome to see," Reischel said. "Some teams wear their emotions on their sleeve, but not those two. They remained stoic, which served them well. They were able to dig out of some tough holes. A lot of teams can't do that. They had the will and determination of champions."
Waiting for them in the semifinals was Brookfield East, the reigning state champions and top seed. Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen had already beaten Sun Prairie's duo in an invitational earlier in the season. The rematch had not only revenge on the line, but a trip to the state finals.
Baldwin and Vilwock came out strong, securing a 7-5 victory in the first set. Brookfield East responded in turn, picking up a 6-3 win to force a second consecutive tiebreaker for the Cardinals.
Things looked bleak to start as Irwin and Scullen jumped out to a quick 7-4 advantage. Again, Sun Prairie's pair wouldn't let the season slip that quickly. They battled, pulling off an improbable comeback to take a 13-11 set victory to claim the match and advance to the state finals.
"That win felt amazing," Baldwin said. "Those guys played incredibly well, but Nikko and I had one of our best games of the season. In those stressful matches, Nikko and I work because we can rely on each other. When things get tight, we know our play styles work well together and that we can figure something out when we get down."
There, the toll of back-to-back labor-intensive matches finally hit. Matched up with a strong Arrowhead team, Baldwin and Vilwock still continued to battle through the fatigue. In the end, Arrowhead's pair of Colin Bailey and Emmett Jones prevailed with a 6-1, 6-2 victory to claim the state championship.
While the result isn't exactly what Baldwin and Vilwock had hoped for, they have nothing to hang their heads about. They still go down as the most successful doubles pair in school history and had an incredible run to end the season.
"I couldn't be happier for the boys," Reischel said. "They battled through some adversity. All season, they understood and appreciated the coach/player dynamic. They wanted to get better and sought coaching, even if the answer wasn't what they wanted to hear."
Vilwock returns next season as a junior and unquestioned leader of the squad. While he'll likely return to his spot of No. 1 singles, he appreciated the last run he got to go on with his doubles partner.
"It felt amazing," Vilwock said. "We had a goal of winning it all and had an opportunity to do so. Competing with Jacob felt great. Overall, this season has been an unbelievable and unforgettable experience. The coaching staff did so much for us to allow us to have an amazing season."
As for Baldwin, his run through the state tournament brings an end to his high school career. A 3-year varsity contributor (his sophomore season was eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic), Baldwin makes coach Reischel's "Mount Rushmore" of the best leaders and overall people he's had the pleasure of coaching. That feeling of respect is a mutual one.
"It was a great way to go out," Baldwin said. "It would have been incredible to win it all, but I have no regrets. It was an awesome run. I'm looking forward to what Nikko will do in his next two years, as well. I'm just so thankful for my parents and my older brother. My brother has been practicing with me for as long as I can remember, and my parents have always been there for me. And, of course, coach Reischel is just the best. He takes so much time out for his players and he really made high school tennis an enjoyable time for me. He's an incredible coach."