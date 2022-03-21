Given the sheer number of participants in the sport, it’s often hard to discern who’s who in the world of track and field. That sentiment is further confounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled the entirety of Sun Prairie’s 2020 season and bit a large chunk out of the 2021 campaign. Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan doesn’t see this as a negative, however.
“A lot of things are wide open this year,” Maughan said. “With a covid-shortened season last year and no season the year before that, there are a lot of new faces. It’s fantastic, though. There are some high-end athletes.”
Track is often a melting pot of athletes from other sports. On the boys side of Sun Prairie’s squad, the football team is well represented.
Junior speedster Cortez LeGrant, who was an all-state running back for the football team this season, will be running for the Cardinals. LeGrant is joined by a familiar face from the backfield, junior all-state quarterback Jerry Kaminski.
Other footballers out for the squad this season include Kanyon Blix, Jayallen Dayne, Logan Gross, John Hamilton, Sincere Johnson, Jackson Koppen, Dashle Maughan, Tori Mielke, Nick Oehrlein, Jaxon Sadowski, Trevor Schulz, Jonathan Vande Walle, and Kolton Walters. These athletes are familiar with success as they helped the Cardinals reach the state finals in football in the fall of 2021.
“Those football guys are coming off of a big-time season,” Maughan said. “Those linemen are big-time throwers. They’re all just trying to be better athletes. We know track is sometimes their “second sport,” but we appreciate them coming out and they’re doing a great job.
Some familiar faces from the boys basketball team will run for the Cardinals as well. Studs like 1st team all-conference selection Ben Olson, 2nd team all-conference selection Darius Chestnut, Theo Schofield, Jonathan Weah, and Tyus Wills came out for the team. These guys should still be in tremendous shape as their exciting run through the WIAA state tournament just ended on Mar. 12.
A fellow winter sport, swimming, pops up along the roster as well. Senior Harper Stolte and freshman Jacob Lee are fresh off of Sun Prairie’s run to the state finals.
In an obvious crossover sport, the cross country team will handle some of the longer distance runs for the track team. Stars from this fall like junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas, senior Joe Freng, senior Ben Marshall, sophomore Jonah Marshall, freshman Cole Dwyer, sophomore Ben Polzin, senior Carson Binotto, senior Owen Hamen, and senior Mikey Stoll will make the natural transition to the track team after pushing the cross country team to the state finals run in the fall.
“A lot of our kids are multi-sport athletes,” Maughan said. “It’s kind of what our program is built on.”
While there are plenty of new faces suiting up for the Cardinals this spring, there are some outstanding performers from last year that will run once again.
Junior Alex Maggit competed in the 100-meter dash and the long jump at last year’s state championships for Sun Prairie. He didn’t make the cut for the finals in the 100-meter dash, turning in a time of 11.58 to finish 21st in preliminaries. In the long jump, finishing 20th with a distance of 19-02.50 meters.
Maggit wasn’t the only Cardinal at the state finals, either. The Cardinals also brought a 4x400 relay team, comprised of James Anhalt, Devin Frank, Isaiah Mielke, Ben Olson, Jonathan Weah, and Markee Taylor. The group ran to a time of 3:31.69 to take 16th. Anhalt, Mielke, and Taylor all graduated last season, but Frank, Olson and Weah return. Their state finals experience will be valuable.
This team, comprised of various skillsets from various athletic backgrounds, will have to meld together to put Sun Prairie’s best foot forward. The Cardinals will kick off their season on Tuesday, Apr. 5 by hosting Janesville Craig.
“We see track as the culmination of the year,” Maughan said. “After great seasons in the fall and winter, it slides right into track and field. Each year has a story, and track gets to be the ending of their story every year.”