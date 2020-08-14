On Tuesday the Big Ten Conference made it official, announcing the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes all fall sports at the University of Wisconsin. Former Sun Prairie High School star athletes Marty Strey and Cooper Nelson are members of the Badgers’ football team. They reacted to the shockwaves sent throughout not only the state, but all of college football.
“The season being canceled is very disappointing as we had an extremely talented group who was excited to be back together and practicing,” said Strey, a 2018 SPHS graduate and third-year linebacker. “However, it’s obvious that the conference is making this decision out of concern for the safety of the players, coaches and university staff, which is respectable. I feel awful for our seniors, who are dealing with the uncertainty of their eligibility and if they will ever play college football again.”
Both Strey and Nelson were part of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl team and made the trip to Pasadena, California. Unfortunately, the Badgers lost 28-27 to Oregon on New Year’s Day. Strey appeared in one game last season, making his college debut in a 48-0 Week 5 win over Kent State. Nelson didn’t see action in his first season.
“In looking at the situation with optimism, this gives many of us younger players an opportunity to continue to train, both physically and mentally, for the next opportunity we have to play football,” Strey said.
Nelson, in his second year with the Badgers as a wide receiver, also reacted to the announcement.
“My first reaction was pure shock,” said the 2019 Sun Prairie grad. “I knew there were talks about it, but when they went through with it I didn’t know how to react. We all still have so many questions, and now that a decision has finally been made hopefully we can start to get those answered.”
In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Big Ten Conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez told the media in a Zoom meeting he was left with a “hollow feeling.”
“My body just aches as I’m dealing with this … It hasn’t been fun.”
Alvarez stressed during a digital conference call that the Big Ten made a decision based on advice it received from doctors and health care professionals. The other “Power Five” conferences had not made a decision one way or another by late in the afternoon.
“We have no ties with those other leagues. We make decisions unilaterally,” Alvarez said. “I know those commissioners… so I think they know what each other is doing. We made a decision through our medical experts and everybody’s making decisions on their own.”
The Big Ten Conference will continue to work with medical experts and governmental authorities to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and technologies, and monitor developments regarding the pandemic to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst went on to say that the focus is now on “what do you want the fall to look like” and that then they will focus forward on what the spring will look like. He brought up some different options that he thinks would be good such as some exhibition games.
However, Chryst did state that he has concerns about a spring season, saying it’s hard to play two seasons in a year with how physical the game is. Maybe exhibition games such as what he outlined would make the most sense.
Added Nelson: “It sucks, every one of our guys was ready to go.”
