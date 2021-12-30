Entering a matchup with the Milwaukee Academy of Science on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team knew they had a solid challenge entering the gym. The Novas were ranked the No. 6 team in Division 4, thanks in large part to their top player, senior guard and North Dakota commit Nakiyah Hurst.
Hurst performed as advertised, knocking down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points. The Cardinals knew Hurst would get hers. What they didn't anticipate was the scoring explosion from junior guard Beautiful Waheed. Waheed knocked down four 3-pointers of her own as she scored 18 on the game. The offensive explosion from the Novas was too much for Sun Prairie to keep pace with down the stretch, accepting its second loss of the season by a score of 72-47.
"They're a very good team," Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said of the Milwaukee Academy of Science. "They're a high caliber team."
Early on, Sun Prairie was able to keep pace thanks to junior Antionique Auston. Auston, who missed the first chunk of the season due to an off-season knee injury, was piloting the offense. She brought the ball up the court, both on fast breaks and half-court situations, and made some dazzling passes to set up easy buckets.
"When we broke it down and slowed things down on the offensive side of the ball, we got good looks at the basket," Olson said
As the Novas turned up the defensive pressure after adjusting to Auston's playmaking, shots just started bouncing out of the rim. The offense was working, the looks were there, sometimes the ball just doesn't hit the bottom of the net.
"We knew we would get some close shots," Olson said. "We missed some bunnies. We missed some shots from outside too. Our shooting percentage wasn't good. Their athleticism hurt us. Their foot speed gave us pressure and we didn't take care of the ball very well."
The Cardinals continued to battle. Junior forward Makiah Hawk was patrolling the post, blocking several shots in the first half to deter possessions. As Hawk dominated on defense, junior wing Marie Outlay made some major offensive contributions, nailing two 3-pointers. A free throw from senior guard Rachel Rademacher cut the Novas' lead to two (28-26) with under five minutes left in the first half.
The Milwaukee Academy of Science was not about to let a comeback happen. The Novas turned it on offensively, going on a 16-4 run to close out the first half. They picked up two 3-pointers from Waheed and spent a lot of time at the free throw line as they were in the bonus. The Novas took a 44-30 lead into the halftime break.
"We would come back and they bank two or three threes in," Olson said. "You kind of just throw your arms up and say 'holy cow.'"
Outlay and Auston weren't about to let this game slip away so easily. The two scored the first 12 points of the second half for Sun Prairie. Auston did her damage exclusively from the free throw line while Outlay made nice moves to the hoop to score layups.
While those two were scoring in bunches, it still wasn't enough to cut into the deficit as the Novas continued their hot streak. They hit four more 3-pointers in the second half to maintain the lead and secure the victory.
"Sometimes you get kind of relaxed," Olson said. "We breezed to 8-1. Now, we come back and we know what we need to work on and improve. They just wore us down. They're a good team with some really good players. We'll learn from it and take the positives from it."
Hurst led all scorers with 24, followed by Waheed with 18. Outlay led the way in scoring for the Cardinals with 18 herself. She hit three 3-pointers, the only deep shots from the Cardinals on the day.
After a two-game non-conference stretch, Sun Prairie is about to return to a Big Eight-heavy slate. The Cardinals will return to conference competition Thursday, Jan. 6 when they host Madison Memorial, followed by another home game on Saturday, Jan. 8 against Middleton.
--
BIG EIGHT GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
*as of Wednesday, Dec. 29*
T1. Janesville Craig, 5-1
T1. Sun Prairie, 5-1
T3. Verona, 4-2
T3. La Follette, 4-2
T3. Middleton, 4-2
T3. Madison Memorial, 4-2
7. Beloit Memorial, 2-4
T8. Janesville Parker, 1-5
T8. Madison East, 1-5
10. Madison West, 0-6